SWAC Football Schedule in Week 1

The Southwestern Athletic Conference football games for Week 1 of the 2022 college season.

Week 1 in Southwestern Athletic Conference football will open with the Bulldogs of Alabama A&M traveling to meet the UAB Blazers on Thursday, Sept. 1, 

The HBCU Legends has two pivotal games for SWAC fans to watch on Saturday and Sunday.   

TSU vs. PRAIRIE VIEW A&M

First, the Texas Southern Tigers will voyage up Highway 290 from Houston to clash with the Prairie View Panthers in the 37th Annual Labor Day Classic.

Panthers first-year head coach Bubba McDowell and Tigers head coach Clarence McKinney will go head-to-head for the rights to claim the Durley-Nicks Trophy on Saturday night on the Hill in Prairie View, TX.

  • TSU Key Players: QB Andrew Body, DE Demarrion Anderson
  • PV Key Players: DE Jessie Evans, QB Trazon Connley, LB Tre'Vion Green

Prediction: Texas Southern 27, Prairie View 24

JACKSON STATE VS. FAMU

Deion Sanders and Willie Simmons

Finally, the Hard Rock Stadium will host the Jackson State Tigers and Florida A&M Rattlers in a highly anticipated rematch of last season's Orange Blossom Classic.

Coach Deion Sanders and the Tigers left a flooded City of Jackson for the rumble. At the same time, Coach Simmons' Rattlers are fighting compliance issues, with several key players remaining sidelined and ineligible for the contest by the NCAA.

  • JSU Key Players:  QB Shedeur Sanders, CB Travis Hunter, WR Malachi Wideman, LB Aubrey Miller Jr.
  • FAMU Key Players:  QB Jeremy Moussa, QB Rasean McKay, OLB/Edge Isaiah Land, WR Xavier Smith

Prediction: Jackson State 34, Florida A&M 27

Week 1: SWAC Conference Ranking | 2022

  1. Jackson State (0-0, 0-0 SWAC)
  2. Florida A&M (0-1, 0-0 SWAC)
  3. Alabama State (1-0, 0-0 SWAC)
  4. Southern (0-0, 0-0 SWAC)
  5. Alabama A&M (0-0, 0-0 SWAC)
  6. Grambling State (0-0, 0-0 SWAC)
  7. Alcorn State (0-0, 0-0 SWAC)
  8. Texas Southern (0-0, 0-0 SWAC)
  9. Prairie View A&M (0-0, 0-0 SWAC)
  10. Arkansas-Pine Bluff  (0-0, 0-0 SWAC)
  11. Bethune-Cookman (0-0, 0-0 SWAC)
  12. Mississippi Valley State (0-0, 0-0 SWAC)

WEEK 1: SWAC GAME SCHEDULE

Thursday, September 1

  • Alabama A&M at UAB – 7:00 pm (CBS Network)
  • Mississippi Valley State at Tarleton – 7:00 pm (ESPN+)

Saturday, September 

  • Bethune-Cookman at Miami – 2:30 pm (ACC Network)
  • Miles at Alabama State – 5:00 pm (ESPN+)
  • Lane at Arkansas-Pine Bluff – 6:00 pm (UAPB Sports Network)
  • Grambling State at Arkansas State – 6:00 pm (ESPN+)
  • Florida Memorial at Southern – 6:00 pm (Jaguar Sports Network)
  • Stephen F. Austin at Alcorn State – 6:00 pm (Braves All-Access)
  • Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M – 6:00 pm (ESPN+)

HBCU LEGENDS GAME OF THE WEEK

Sunday, September 4

  • Florida A&M vs. Jackson State – 2:00 pm (ESPN2)

All times listed are Central Standard Time (CST)

