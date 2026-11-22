HOUSTON – Arkansas-Pine Bluff scored 21 points in the first quarter and defeated Texas Southern 42-17 on Saturday, Nov. 21, in the regular-season finale for both SWAC programs.

3,012 spectators witnessed Raylen Spratt intercept two Cam’Ron McCoy passes, returning one for a 70-yard pick-six touchdown, setting the tone for the game. UAPB quarterback Jack Schierholz completed 12 of 20 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns, while running back Jaylen Jennings scored twice on the ground.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff finished 7-4 overall and 5-3 in the SWAC. Texas Southern finished 3-8 and 2-6 in conference play, losing its final three games.

Texas Southern outrushed the Golden Lions 339-188, recorded 20 first downs to Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s 17, and controlled possession for 34:35. Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s early interceptions helped shape the outcome.

The Tigers completed just six of 15 passes for 30 yards, threw two interceptions, and surrendered two sacks.

The defeat also comes amid questions about the future of Texas Southern head coach Cris Dishman.

McCoy throws a pick-six!

UAPB 14, TSU 0; Q1 at 7:18 pic.twitter.com/TlWITojVKF — Kyle T. Mosley (@KyleTMosley) November 21, 2026

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Builds a 21-0 First-Quarter Lead

Spratt intercepted Texas Southern quarterback Cam’Ron McCoy on the Tigers’ opening possession and returned the ball 24 yards to the Texas Southern 6-yard line.

Two plays later, Jennings scored on a 4-yard run with 12:27 remaining in the first quarter.

Texas Southern responded with an 11-play, 5:09 drive, but it ended when Spratt intercepted McCoy again and returned the ball 70 yards for a touchdown, extending Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s lead to 14-0.

UAPB is on the scoreboard first after McCoy threw an interception.



UAPB 7, TSU 0; Q1 with 12:27 pic.twitter.com/OixxKGQFN5 — Kyle T. Mosley (@KyleTMosley) November 21, 2026

Schierholz connected with Jordan Jackson for a 48-yard touchdown pass with 1:56 remaining in the opening quarter.

Miguel Arana’s 49-yard field goal with 5:43 left in the second quarter gave Texas Southern its first points.

Jennings added a 9-yard touchdown run with two minutes left before halftime, sending the Golden Lions into the locker room up 28-3.

Nov. 22, 2026; UAPB quarterback Jack Schierholz (12) versus Texas Southern at W.W. Thorne Stadium in Houston, Texas. | Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends on SI

Schierholz Delivers Three Touchdown Passes

Schierholz continued attacking Texas Southern’s secondary in the second half, extending the passing emphasis from earlier drives.

He connected with D’Avery Robinson for a 35-yard touchdown with 12:51 remaining in the third quarter, extending Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s advantage to 35-3.

Texas Southern running back Athean Renfro scored on a 10-yard run to cut the deficit to 35-10.

The Golden Lions answered in the fourth quarter when Schierholz found Demetric Whitlock Jr. for a 75-yard touchdown with 10:23 remaining.

Whitlock finished with five receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown. Jackson added three catches for 74 yards and a score.

David Kency Jr. closed the scoring with a 58-yard touchdown run for Texas Southern with 2:45 remaining.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff converted five of eight third-down opportunities, compared with Texas Southern’s five conversions in 15 attempts. The Tigers also converted one of three fourth-down attempts.

Cris Dishman: ‘I Feel Horrible’

Texas Southern’s ground game provided one of the few positives in the Tigers’ season-ending defeat, while the passing game lagged behind.

Renfro rushed 17 times for 105 yards and one touchdown, while Kency added 102 yards on nine carries and a 58-yard score.

The Tigers’ passing attack, however, generated just 30 yards.

Nov. 21, 2026; Texas Southern University head football coach Cris Dishman on the sidelines in the 4th quarter versus UAPB at W.W. Thorne in Houston, Texas. | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley for HBCU Legends

“I feel horrible because we didn’t win,” Dishman said. “We had good practices and everything like that.”

Dishman also questioned the commitment level of some members of his roster.

“We have guys who like the game of football, who are playing the game of football because we gave them a scholarship,” Dishman said.

Asked about the message from his seniors, Dishman pointed to the team’s inability to close the season with a victory.

“The message they gave each other is to win the game, and something we didn’t do,” Dishman said.

Texas Southern finished 3-8, after posting a 6-5 record in 2025.

Alonzo Hampton: ‘Establish a Run’

Arkansas-Pine Bluff head coach Alonzo Hampton said the Golden Lions entered the game intending to establish their ground attack while limiting Texas Southern’s rushing offense.

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“We knew we wanted to come in here and be able to establish a run and be able to stop the run,” Hampton said.

Although Arkansas-Pine Bluff surrendered 339 rushing yards, Schierholz’s passing and the Golden Lions’ two first-quarter interceptions overcame the defensive struggles.

“Jack is a winner. He’s a captain,” Hampton said. “Jack’s just a tremendous leader on and off the field.”

Hampton also credited his staff’s recruiting approach for helping Arkansas-Pine Bluff finish with seven victories.

“We recruited players that nobody knew about, nobody wanted,” Hampton said. “We did it all without NIL, just finding the right pieces.”

Looking ahead, Hampton emphasized that recruiting remains a year-round responsibility.

“Recruiting is like brushing your teeth,” Hampton said. “The minute you don’t do it, you look bad.”

Despite the victory, Hampton acknowledged that the Golden Lions must improve defensively.

“We got to do a better job of tackling,” he said.

Hampton also praised his senior class for helping reshape the program’s expectations beyond football. He said the Golden Lions have posted a team GPA above 3.0 in six of seven semesters under his coaching staff.

Nov. 21, 2026; UAPB quarterback Champion Edwards (16) leads the team against Texas Southern in the 4th quarter. | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends on SI

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Texas Southern: Final Score

Score by quarters

Arkansas-Pine Bluff: 21 | 7 | 7 | 7 | 42

Texas Southern: 0 | 3 | 7 | 7 | 17

Nov. 21, 2026; Texas Southern running back David Kency, Jr. rushes for a 58-yard touchdown against UAPB at W.W. Thorne Stadium in Houston, Texas. | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends on SI

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

12:27: Jaylen Jennings, 4-yard touchdown run (Trey Glymph kick). UAPB 7-0.

7:18: Raylen Spratt, 70-yard interception return (Glymph kick). UAPB 14-0.

1:56: Jordan Jackson, 48-yard touchdown reception from Jack Schierholz (Glymph kick). UAPB 21-0.

Second Quarter

5:43: Miguel Arana, 49-yard field goal. UAPB 21-3.

2:00: Jennings, 9-yard touchdown run (Glymph kick). UAPB 28-3.

Third Quarter

12:51: D’Avery Robinson, 35-yard touchdown reception from Schierholz (Glymph kick). UAPB 35-3.

6:16: Athean Renfro, 10-yard touchdown run (Arana kick). UAPB 35-10.

Fourth Quarter

10:23: Demetric Whitlock Jr., 75-yard touchdown reception from Schierholz (Glymph kick). UAPB 42-10.

2:45: David Kency Jr., 58-yard touchdown run (Arana kick). UAPB 42-17.

Team Statistics

Arkansas-Pine Bluff

First downs: 17

Rushing yards: 188

Passing yards: 265

Total offense: 453 yards

Passing: 12 of 21, 0 interceptions

Third-down conversions: 5 of 8

Fourth-down conversions: 0 of 2

Penalties: 5 for 40 yards

Turnovers: 0

Time of possession: 23:44

Texas Southern

First downs: 20

Rushing yards: 339

Passing yards: 30

Total offense: 369 yards

Passing: 6 of 15, 2 interceptions

Third-down conversions: 5 of 15

Fourth-down conversions: 1 of 3

Penalties: 8 for 66 yards

Turnovers: 2

Time of possession: 34:35

Individual Statistical Leaders

Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Passing: Jack Schierholz, 12 of 20, 265 yards, 3 TDs.

Rushing: Chris Hicks Jr., 3 carries, 56 yards; Jaylen Jennings, 7 carries, 27 yards, 2 TDs.

Receiving: Demetric Whitlock Jr., 5 receptions, 120 yards, 1 TD; Jordan Jackson, 3 receptions, 74 yards, 1 TD.

Tackles: Tylan Cole, 10 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks.

Interceptions: Raylen Spratt, 2 interceptions, 94 return yards, 1 TD.

Kicking: Trey Glymph, 6-for-6 extra points.

Punting: George Wiles-Khoehler, 2 punts, 26 yards.

Texas Southern

Passing: Cam’Ron McCoy, 6-for-13, 30 yards, 2 interceptions.

Rushing: Athean Renfro, 17 carries, 105 yards, 1 TD; David Kency Jr., 9 carries, 102 yards, 1 TD.

Receiving: Zyion Claville, 2 receptions, 10 yards.

Tackles: Donovan Jones, 7 tackles.

Interceptions: None.

Kicking: Miguel Arana, 1 of 2 field goals (49-yard make, 51-yard attempt blocked), 2 of 2 extra points.

Punting: Brian Mays Jr., 3 punts, 145 yards, 48.3-yard average.

*Statistics are from the official NCAA game box score and university athletic records. Quotes from Alonzo Hampton and Cris Dishman are from postgame interviews with HBCU Legends.

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