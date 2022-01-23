Skip to main content

Watch: Travis Hunter Does Deion Sanders' 'Prime Dance' After Polynesian Bowl Interception

Jackson State commit, Travis Hunter, does the "Prime Dance" at the Polynesian Bowl game after he intercepted a pass.

Travis Hunter is headed to Jackson State.  The five-star recruit "flipped" his commitment from Florida State to Deion Sanders and the Tigers to compete in the SWAC this Fall.  

Hunter and Kevin Coleman were only two featured Polynesian Bowl all-stars headed to an HBCU.

He showcased his skills with an interception and followed-up with Deion Sanders' signature "Prime Dance."

Doug Williams texted me, "Coach Prime have himself two legit players."  In terms of Travis Hunter and Kevin Coleman.

Travis Hunter was voted as the 2022 Polynesian Bowl's Offensive MVP.  The two-way player had five receptions for 54 yards in the contest.

Maryland's recruit, Jaishawn Barham, was the game's Defensive MVP.  Both players were on Doug Williams' Team Makai who won the 2022 Polynesian Bowl, 17-3.

Deion Sanders and Jackson State pulled off the major recruiting coup by landing wide receiver Travis Hunter!

"I feel like I'm the best guy in the class," Hunter says. "I feel like I can do anything you need me to do. I can impact a team in multiple ways, by playing offense and defense.

"I think I'll be the best to ever do it, the best to play two ways."

