UPAB Named Terron Armstead as First-Ever Golden Lions Athletics Ambassador

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions Athletics has named former NFL offensive lineman and All-Pro, Terron Armstead, its first-ever Golden Lion Athletics Ambassador. The program announced this historic decision on its athletics website, marking a new era of engagement between UAPB and one of its most celebrated alumni.

Armstead, who wore No. 72 for the Golden Lions, is one of the most decorated players to ever come out of an HBCU. A two-sport standout at UAPB, he earned Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championships in both football and track and field, a testament to his elite athleticism and competitive drive before he ever stepped onto an NFL field.

The Cahokia, Illinois native specialized in protecting quarterbacks and excelled in shot put, discus, and hammer throw. His were in the shot put at 18.73 meters, discus at 50.37 meters, weight throw at 17.66 meters, and he tossed the hammer at 46.79 meters. Terron’s best event was the shot put, where he finished either first or in the top five several times in college and won the Illinois high school state title.

Five-time Pro Bowler Terron Armstead has been named the first-ever Golden Lion Athletics Ambassador at UAPB, returning home to lead the next generation of Golden Lions. | UAPB Athletics

From Pine Bluff to the Pro Bowl

The New Orleans Saints selected Armstead as the 75th overall pick in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He had one of the most accomplished careers as an offensive tackle in professional football from an HBCU program.

His career spanned over 12 seasons in the NFL. Armstead established himself as one of the premier left tackles in the league, earning five Pro Bowl selections and All-Pro honors while anchoring the Saints' offensive line, protecting Pro Football Hall of Famer Drew Brees, as well as quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and Jameis Winston.

After more than a decade in New Orleans, Armstead signed with the Miami Dolphins. There, he finished his professional career before nagging injuries forced him to retire from the league. Throughout his NFL journey, he remained a proud representative of UAPB, setting an example of an elite talent produced by an HBCU program.

Terron Armstead | Credit: UAPB Athletics

A Historic Role for Golden Lion Athletics

The Ambassador title is a new honor from UAPB athletics. Armstead is its first recipient, connecting program legends to future student-athletes and linking UAPB’s history with its future.

This program has produced NFL talent and SWAC champions in many sports. Creating an ambassador role formalizes the legacy link. Armstead's return matters as a symbol of what UAPB athletes can achieve at the highest level. It also shows his commitment to give back to the program that shaped him.

Nov 17, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) works out prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Giving Back to the Golden Lions

Armstead's choice to take this position shows a broader trend. More HBCU alumni are returning to invest in their programs as the institutions gain national visibility. As HBCU athletics draws more attention from NFL Draft coverage and ESPN broadcast deals, alumni ambassadors like Armstead are crucial. They help with recruiting, mentorship, and institutional pride.

Armstead's presence as the face of Golden Lion Athletics affects recruiting. High school prospects see that a five-time Pro Bowler started at UAPB. This sends a clear message: Golden Lions develop NFL-caliber talent.

Armstead has represented the Golden Lions with distinction at every level of football. Now, he is back home in Pine Bluff as a leader—not as a player.

Frequently Asked Questions about Terron Armstead

Who is Terron Armstead?

Terron Armstead is a former NFL offensive tackle. He played 12 seasons in the league, mainly with the New Orleans Saints. He is a five-time Pro Bowler, an All-Pro selection, and one of the most decorated players in UAPB history.

What is the Golden Lion Athletics Ambassador role?

The Golden Lion Athletics Ambassador is a new role from the UAPB athletics department. Terron Armstead is the first recipient. The title links program legends with new student-athletes.

Did Terron Armstead play at an HBCU?

Yes. Armstead played college football at UAPB, an HBCU and member of the SWAC. He was a SWAC champion in football and track and field.

How many Pro Bowls did Terron Armstead make?

Terron Armstead was chosen for five Pro Bowls during his NFL career. He also earned All-Pro recognition. He is regarded as one of the best offensive linemen of his generation.

Where did Terron Armstead finish his NFL career?

Armstead finished his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins. He spent most of his career with the New Orleans Saints, who selected him in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.