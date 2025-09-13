What To Watch: HBCU Football Week 3 Viewer's Guide & Picks
HOUSTON - HBCU football in Week 3 will feature an excellent slate of games for your broadcasting pleasure on HBCU GO, SWACTV app, ESPN+, FloSports, and other digital streaming platforms.
HBCU FOOTBALL IN WEEK 3
- Benedict at Central State | 1:00 p.m. | SIAC Network
- Howard vs. Morehouse (NY Classic, East Rutherford, NJ) | 1:00 p.m. | HBCU GO / HBCU GO
- Shaw at Ferrum | 1:00 p.m. | No broadcast listed
- Johnson C. Smith at Elizabeth City State | 1:00 p.m. | No broadcast listed
- Bowie State at Delaware State | 3:00 p.m. | ESPN+
- Tuskegee at Jackson State | 3:00 p.m. | SWAC TV
- Norfolk State at Rutgers | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- Morgan State at Toledo | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Virginia Union vs. Edward Waters (Unity Classic) | 4:00 p.m. | ESPN+
- Alabama A&M at Tennessee State (Legacy Series) | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Miles at Alabama State | 5:00 p.m. | TheGrio
- Lane at Allen | 6:00 p.m. | SIAC Network
- Bluefield State at Wingate | 6:00 p.m. | No broadcast listed
- Bethune-Cookman at South Carolina State | 6:00 p.m. | TBD TV
- Fayetteville State at North Carolina Central | 6:00 p.m. | TBD TV
- Alcorn State at Mississippi State | 6:00 p.m. | ESPN+
- Lincoln (PA) at Winston-Salem State | 6:00 p.m. | No broadcast listed
- Albany State at Florida A&M | 7:00 p.m. | SWAC TV
- Kentucky State at Grambling State | 7:00 p.m. | SWAC TV
- Lamar at Texas Southern | 7:00 p.m. | SWAC TV
- Prairie View at Rice | 7:00 p.m. | ESPN+
- Mississippi Valley State at Southeastern Louisiana | 7:00 p.m. | ESPN+
- Hampton at North Carolina A&T | 7:00 p.m. | FloFootball
- Lincoln at Arkansas-Pine Bluff | 7:00 p.m. | SWAC TV
- Southern at Fresno State | 10:00 p.m. | Mountain West Network
FEAUTURED GAME OF THE WEEK
Howard vs. Morehouse – HBCU NY Classic (HBCU GO)
The HBCU NY Classic promoters dub the games as the World's Largest Homecoming...some truth, but it's Morehouse (0-1) vs. Howard (1-1). Period. The annual clash at MetLife Stadium is more than just another HBCU game; it features two storied programs competing for bragging rights as the most elite HBCUs in the country.
Founder Albert Williams launched the annual HBCU NY Classic with Morehouse and Howard in 2022, showcasing two tradition-rich programs on a big stage.
Howard is looking to capitalize again to become one of the MEAC's power programs, as they took down Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic.
Last season, the Howard defeated Morehouse, 35-21, as they held off a late rally by the Maroon Tigers. Coach Terance Mathis and his squad are eager to battle throughout the contest, giving their faithful a statement win before a national audience on HBCU GO.
GAME INFO
EVENT: HBCU NYC Football Classic
VENUE: MetLife Stadium at East Rutherford, N.J.
TEAMS: Howard (Bison) vs. Morehouse (Maroon Tigers)
DATE: Sept. 13, 2025
TIME: 1 PM ET
COACHES: Larry Scott (Howard); Terance Mathis (Morehouse)
LAST GAMES
- On Sept.6, Howard (1-1) is coming off a 55-7 loss at Temple.
- Morehouse (0-1) dropped its season opener, 45-9, to Johnson C. Smith in the Essence HBCU Classic (Aug. 30) at Harvard Stadium.
PREDICTION: MY MOREHOUSE GIVES A VALIANT EFFORT
TOP FIVE GAMES TO WATCH
Alabama A&M (1-1) at Tennessee State (1-1) | The Legacy Series | 4:30 PM ET | ESPN+
This is the inaugural Legacy Series game featuring Alabama A&M and Tennessee State. Both teams have historic reputations and boast two new coaching staffs, with Sam Shade leading the Bulldogs and Reggie Barlow guiding the Tigers.
It marks the 24th meeting between the two programs, but the first since 2010. The Tigers lead the all-time series, 15-8. Tennessee State has yet to play a road game, having four straight contests at home to begin the 2025 season.
Watch HBCU Legends Co-Player of the Week 2, quarterback Conelius Brown IV, as he puts pressure on Gregg Williams' defense throughout the game.
Last week, the Tigers' defense struggled to manage the diverse scoring threat from North Dakota State, and Week 3 could present a similar challenge.
TOO CLOSE TO CALL
No. 13 Virginia Union (1-0) vs. Edward Waters (2-0) | Unity Classic | 4:00 PM ET | ESPN+
Virginia Union meets Edward Waters in the Unity Classic. The game features a matchup between top SIAC and CIAA contenders. Each team is aiming for an early-season résumé boost and valuable momentum in black college football's DII landscape.
The reunion of offensive-minded Eric Dooley and quarterback Noah Bodden (421 yards, 5 TDs) has given a lift to the Edward Waters offense. Dr. Alvin Parker's Panthers are continuing their winning ways, expecting to take care of business against the Wildcats.
FYI: Saturday's game marks the first matchup ever between these two HBCUs
Scoring: VA Union - 45 PPG; Edward Waters - 43.5 PPG
COACHING RECORDS: Brian Jenkins (EWU): 2-0, 1st season; Dr. Alvin Parker (VVU): 56-16, 8th season
Channel: ESPN+; Broadcasters: Todd Corder and Symone Stanley
EDWARD WATERS IN AN UPSET
Miles (0-2) at Alabama State (1-1) | 5:00 PM | HBCU GO/TheGrio
Can anyone contain the magic of Andrew Body? The redshirt junior has 510 passing yards, six passing touchdowns, and 135 rushing yards with one touchdown. He's leading an Alabama State offense averaging 441.5 yards per game while scoring 36 points per contest.
Head coach Chris Goode inherited a championship team from Sam Shade, but most of the talent has either graduated or hit the NCAA transfer portal during the offseason—time to rebuild.
ALABAMA STATE WINS BIG
Lamar (1-1) at Texas Southern (0-2) | 7:00 PM | SWAC TV
Texas Southern welcomes Southland Conference foe Lamar to Houston at Shell Energy Stadium in a prime evening tilt. Last season, the Tigers were several penalties away from upsetting Lamar in Beaumont.
Texas Southern cannot afford to go down 0-3 early in the season. Defeating Lamar could be the statement game for Coach Chris Dishman, quarterback K.J. Cooper, and the Tigers.
TSU GETS THE DUBB
Hampton (1-1) at North Carolina A&T (0-2) | 7:00 PM | FloFootball
CAA rivals face off in an HBCU battle, with both teams desperately needing a victory. Both teams lost in Week 2. New Aggies head coach Shawn Gibbs will be playing their first home game of the season.
The Pirates are smarting from losing to a physical and strategically compelling matchup.
NC A&T WINS HOME OPENER
HBCU LEGENDS SCOREBOARD
