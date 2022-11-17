Skip to main content

Where is Aqeel Glass?

The mysterious case of how Aqeel Glass didn't get drafted in the XFL, USFL, CFL, and NFL.

HOUSTON, TX - Where is Aqeel Glass?  Why hasn't he been drafted?  He's an HBCU legend, available for a team, still, no one is sure on how to use him at the professional level.

Aqeel Glass

The NFL, USFL, CFL, and recently the XFL have all passed on the two-time Black Football College Player of the Year. Has the former Alabama A&M star gotten a raw deal from the professional leagues? For an athlete of his ilk to be dispatched from the Tampa Bay Bucs and not allowed to showcase his skills in the USFL and XFL is mind-boggling.

Coach Ramon Robinson and Ron Veal, his QB Legacy partner, trained HBCU quarterbacks like Aqeel Glass, Jawon Pass, and Felix Harper before the 2022 NFL Draft. Robinson is baffled by XFL's lack of interest in Glass, saying, "how do you not give him [Glass] a look? I don't get it."

Aqeel Glass - QB

Besides bringing an accomplished collegiate resume to the table, Glass has the measurables of a professional quarterback. Let's start at the one subjective area - intelligence.

INTELLIGENCE

While at Alabama A&M, Glass completed his undergraduate studies in Civil Engineering and was finishing his master's in civil engineering.

SIZE

He stands at 6-5 with 233 pounds on his frame. Solid for a signal-caller.

PASSING ABILITY

Glass completed his career with 12,136 yards and 109 TDs, landing him in the Top 15 among quarterbacks in FCS (I-AA) history.

Aqeel Glass

Coach Robinson did say one red flag on Glass is his speed. Yes, speed. He's not a mobile quarterback. But if you look at most of the pocket passers starting for NFL teams, they aren't highly mobile. Look at Tom Brady, Andy Dalton, Kirk Cousins, Davis Mills, Jimmy Garapolo, and other NFL quarterbacks and compare Glass to them in the 40. Not much of a difference.

Will Glass ultimately at least receive an invitation? It's likely, but for now, the mysterious case of Aqeel Glass versus The Pros continues. 

