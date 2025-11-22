HBCU FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD - WEEK 13 | MEAC CHAMPIONSHIP, SEASON FINALES, DII PLAYOFFS
Here are your Saturday, Nov. 22 HBCU football games scheduled for Week 13:
HBCU FOOTBALL GAMES IN WEEK 13
- North Carolina Central at Morgan State | 12 p.m. | Baltimore, MD | ESPN+
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alabama State | 1 p.m. | Montgomery, AL | TheGrio
- Hampton at Rhode Island | 1 p.m. | Kingston, RI | FloFootball
- South Carolina State at Delaware State | 1 p.m. | Dover, DE | ESPN+
- Tennessee State at Charleston Southern | 2 p.m. | Charleston, SC | ESPN+
- North Carolina A&T at Elon | 2 p.m. | Elon, NC | FloFootball
- Mississippi Valley State at Prairie View A&M | 3 p.m. | Prairie View, TX | SWAC TV
- Alabama A&M at Texas Southern | 3 p.m. | Houston, TX | HBCU GO
- Alcorn State at Jackson State | 3:30 p.m. | Jackson, MS | ESPN+
- Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M (Florida Classic in Orlando, FL) | 3:30 p.m. | Orlando, FL | ESPN+
- Norfolk State at Howard | 3:30 p.m. | Washington, DC | ESPN+
- VA Union vs. California (PA) | 1 p.m. | Richmond, VA | ESPN+
- Albany State vs. Valdosta State | 1 p.m. | Albany, GA | ESPN+
- Wingate vs. Benedict | 1 p.m. | Wingate, NC | ESPN+
HBCU FOOTBALL GAMES IN WEEK 12
CAA
- Monmouth at North Carolina A&T — 12 p.m. • Greensboro, NC • FloFootball
- William & Mary at Hampton — 1 p.m. • Hampton, VA • FloFootball
MEAC
- Morgan State at Norfolk State — 12 p.m. • Norfolk, VA • ESPN+
- Howard at Delaware State — 1 p.m. • Dover, DE • ESPN+
SWAC
- Bethune-Cookman at Jackson State — 1 p.m. • Jackson, MS • TheGrio
- Grambling State at Alcorn State — 3 p.m. • Lorman, MS • SWAC TV
- Florida A&M at Alabama A&M — 3 p.m. • Huntsville, AL • SWAC TV
- Texas Southern at Southern — 3 p.m. • Baton Rouge, LA • SWAC TV
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M — 3 p.m. • Prairie View, TX • SWAC TV
- Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State — 5 p.m. • Montgomery, AL • SWAC TV
SIAC
- Benedict vs. Albany State (SIAC Championship) — 1 p.m. ET • Albany, GA • ESPN+
CIAA
- Johnson C. Smith vs. Virginia Union (CIAA Championship) — 3 p.m. ET • Durham County Memorial Stadium, Durham, NC • Syndication & HBCUGO.tv
Big South–OVC
- Gardner-Webb at Tennessee State — 2:30 p.m. • Nashville, TN • ESPN+
HBCU FOOTBALL SCORES - WEEK 12
