Boombox Classic: Human Jukebox vs. Sonic Boom of the South Rankings

The Boombox Classic's "Battle of the Bands" halftime show was great for the Sonic Boom of the South and a bit average for the Human Jukebox.

THE HUMAN JUKEBOX

Southern's Human Jukebox took the field and didn't have a downfield progression; instead went into intricate geometric shapes (boxes and rectangles) and diamond formations.

They performed 'Saturday Love' by Alexander O'Neal and Cherelle.

Next, the Fabulous Dancing Dolls was fantastic, with a satisfying routine.

The band went into a scramble and dance routine.

Overall, I was surprised by the sluggish on-field performance, misalignments, and lack of energy from the Human Jukebox. Maybe it was because of the halftime score or the crowd; I am not accustomed to seeing a passionless Human Jukebox.

THE SONIC BOOM OF THE SOUTH

Head Drum Major Marvin Meda and his crew stepped onto the field, ready for action.

The SBOTS came out high-stepping and had a clean and full sound.

During the downfield procession, SBOTS played a rendition of the Clark Sisters' "You brought me Sunshine."

Their diamonds and triangle formations intersected well and had good alignment.

SBOTS performed Bruno Mars' version of Lakeside's "Love Train," which had the house rocking.

J-Settes had bright-blue leotards with silver embellishments and had a routine full of energy and passion.

JSU was the best band on the day!

I analyzed each band's show and gave my score from 0 to 10, with 10 being the highest, for each marching component the bands exhibited.

BAND DRUM MAJORS MARCHING/DOWNFIELD PROGRESSIONS ENTERTAINMENT SOUND DANCE ROUTINE COMMAND/FAN ENGAGEMENT DANCE UNIT FIFTH QUARTER OVERALL POINTS Sonic Boom of the South 9 9 8.5 8.5 9 9.5 10 9 72.5 Human Jukebox 8.5 8 8 8.5 8 8.5 10 9 68.5

