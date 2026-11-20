HOUSTON -- Morehouse College men's basketball head coach Larry Dixon understands that winning a championship is one challenge, but defending it is another.

The Maroon Tigers are beginning their 2026-27 campaign with heightened expectations after capturing their first Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Tournament championship since 2003.

Through four games, Morehouse stands at 3-1, with a pair of overtime victories, an early-season conference Player of the Week honor, and a roster Dixon believes has the potential to become something special.

On Thursday night at Forbes Arena, the team rallied from a 17-point deficit to defeat Albany State, 60-59. It was the Maroon Tigers' SIAC opener, and signals to be another competitive season for Dixon and his crew.

However, the second-year head coach isn't getting ahead of himself.

"It's still early," Dixon told HBCU Legends during an appearance on the HBCU Legends Flash Pod. "The guys are still maturing and getting to know each other. We got to try to ... stay connected and keep growing as a team. I like where we are. I think we could be really good, but we got some work to do."

For Dixon, the challenge isn't simply replacing last season's success. It's developing a group capable of sustaining it.

Sincere Moore Sets the Tone for Morehouse

Senior guard Sincere Moore has emerged as one of the early leaders for the Maroon Tigers.

The Chesterfield, Va., native earned SIAC Player of the Week honors following a strong opening stretch that included a clutch performance against Embry-Riddle.

Dixon revealed that Moore's early success followed a challenge from the coaching staff during a preseason scrimmage.

"The one thing about it is he's a senior leader," Dixon said. "We had a scrimmage and I kind of challenged him and he stepped up to the challenge, shooting the ball extremely well, and helping and being a senior leader. So I'm excited for him getting this. I hope it's the first of many. That means he's having a really, really good year for us."

Moore's impact extends beyond his shooting ability. His experience, confidence, and willingness to accept coaching have helped establish an early standard for a team seeking to defend its conference crown.

As a junior, Moore earned All-SIAC second-team and SIAC All-Tournament honors. He averaged 13.9 points and 4.2 rebounds, shot 39.2% from beyond the arc, and converted 87.5% of his free throws.

Those numbers established him as one of Morehouse's most dependable offensive players heading into his senior campaign.

Morehouse Defeats Albany State | Morehouse College Athletics

Morehouse Opens With Two Overtime Victories

The Maroon Tigers opened the season Nov. 9 with an 82-77 overtime victory against then-No. 18 Anderson in Anderson, S.C.

Four days later, Morehouse survived another overtime battle, defeating Embry-Riddle 89-87 at the Bahama House Shootout in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Moore delivered a team-high 24 points, six rebounds, two steals, and two blocked shots.

His shooting performance included:

Field goals: 6 of 13

3-point shooting: 4 of 8

Free throws: 8 of 10

Points: 24

Rebounds: 6

Steals: 2

Blocks: 2

More importantly, Moore delivered when the game was on the line.

He connected on a 3-pointer with 14 seconds remaining in regulation to help force overtime. In the extra period, he knocked down a jumper with 17 seconds remaining before sinking two free throws with two seconds left to secure the victory.

Across the opening two contests, Moore converted 19 of 21 free throws, including an 11-for-11 performance against Anderson.

Logan McCormick contributed 21 points, seven rebounds, and four blocks against Embry-Riddle, while Brandon Peters added 17 points and five assists.

The momentum slowed Nov. 14 when No. 13 Palm Beach Atlantic handed Morehouse an 84-46 defeat.

The Maroon Tigers struggled offensively, shooting 14 of 56 from the field, while Moore was limited to five points.

The loss served as an early reminder that Morehouse still has considerable work ahead.

Larry Dixon Wants More Than Individual Talent

Despite the early victories and Moore's recognition, Dixon emphasized that team chemistry and maturity remain essential to Morehouse's long-term success.

The Maroon Tigers have a combination of returning veterans, younger players, and newcomers learning to compete together.

Dixon wants his players to remain connected, develop trust, and improve consistently rather than focus exclusively on the expectations surrounding their championship defense.

That mindset becomes especially important as Morehouse prepares for the demanding conference schedule.

With opponents familiar with the Maroon Tigers' championship pedigree, every contest presents an opportunity for the team to demonstrate its growth.

The coaching staff's approach is straightforward: concentrate on the next opponent rather than allowing championship expectations to become a distraction.

Brandon Peters, Jared White, and Logan McCormick Provide Leadership

Moore isn't the only veteran Dixon expects to carry the Maroon Tigers.

Returning guards Brandon Peters and Jared White have embraced increased leadership responsibilities.

White is directing the offense at point guard, while Peters provides experience and another dependable presence in the backcourt.

Their development should prove particularly important as Morehouse navigates a schedule filled with conference rivals and challenging nonconference matchups.

McCormick's return also gives Morehouse an important piece of its interior rotation.

The forward missed much of last season because of injury, but Dixon remembers the production he provided before being sidelined.

"Before he went out, he was averaging 12 and 7," Dixon said.

His presence gives the Maroon Tigers another scorer and rebounder capable of complementing Moore and the returning guards.

Morehouse Adds Size With Jeremiah Lewis and Deuce Haynes

One of the significant developments Dixon discussed was the addition of size to the Morehouse roster.

The Maroon Tigers have added 6-foot-11 Jeremiah Lewis and 6-foot-9 freshman Deuce Haynes, giving the program additional options in the frontcourt.

Dixon believes Lewis is beginning to develop into a contributor as he becomes more comfortable with the team's expectations.

The addition of Haynes also provides another young player with the physical tools to strengthen Morehouse's interior presence.

"We at least got added some size and we at least look like a team now," Dixon said.

The comments reflect the coach's belief that Morehouse has assembled a roster with improved balance and the potential to compete against larger opponents.

However, size alone won't determine the Maroon Tigers' success. Dixon and his staff must continue integrating the newcomers with returning players to build a cohesive rotation.

Morehouse Is Defending Its First SIAC Tournament Title Since 2003

The expectations surrounding the Maroon Tigers are understandable.

In Dixon's first season, Morehouse finished 22-10 overall and 19-5 in SIAC competition.

The 22 victories represented the most by a head coach in his first season at Morehouse.

The Maroon Tigers captured the SIAC East Division before defeating Tuskegee 66-56 on March 7 to claim their first SIAC Tournament championship in 23 years.

The title also secured Morehouse's first NCAA Division II Tournament appearance since 2018.

Although the season ended with a 94-60 loss to No. 1 Nova Southeastern in the South Regional, the championship restored Morehouse to the top of the SIAC postseason.

Conference coaches and sports information directors selected the Maroon Tigers as the preseason favorites to win the SIAC again in 2026-27.

Moore and Peters were named to the preseason All-SIAC first team, making Morehouse the only program with two first-team selections.

Dixon appreciates the recognition but understands that preseason honors don't translate into victories.

"It's good to be acknowledged, but at the end of the day, we didn't get a trophy yesterday," Dixon told HBCU Legends in September. "So we got to go win games."

A Demanding Schedule Awaits the Maroon Tigers

Morehouse's early-season schedule won't allow the team much time to become complacent.

The Maroon Tigers face Albany State at Forbes Arena before hosting Spring Hill.

Dixon also discussed upcoming challenges against Johnson C. Smith, Miles, Tuskegee, Savannah State, and Edward Waters.

One of the more important considerations is balancing preparation with opportunities for players to rest, recover, and spend time with their families during the holiday season.

The head coach intends to use the Thanksgiving break to continue developing his roster before the schedule resumes.

"I'm taking it one at a time, not looking too far down the road," Dixon said. "We'll take nine days off to work on ourselves, eat a little turkey, and then get ready for Johnson C. Smith. Going up there, a place that I know well."

The Maroon Tigers are scheduled to visit Johnson C. Smith in Charlotte, N.C., on Nov. 30.

Additional notable matchups include:

Jan. 16: Clark Atlanta at Morehouse in the Big Cat Hardwood Classic.

Jan. 18: Exhibition at Howard University in Washington, D.C., on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Jan. 30: Tuskegee at Morehouse in the Den of Honor game.

March 3-6: SIAC Tournament quarterfinals through the championship in Morrow, Ga.

Dixon also discussed the challenge of visiting Central State, another opponent that adds intrigue to the Maroon Tigers' conference schedule.

The Howard exhibition presents a particularly interesting opportunity for Morehouse to compete against a Division I HBCU program.

For Dixon, however, those future contests cannot become distractions from the work required today.

Building a Championship Culture at Morehouse

What Dixon accomplished during his first season established a foundation for Morehouse basketball.

Now, the challenge is turning that success into sustained excellence.

Moore has already demonstrated the leadership and clutch shooting that helped make him one of the SIAC's notable returning players.

Peters and White bring stability to the backcourt, while McCormick's return and the additions of Lewis and Haynes provide improved frontcourt depth.

Still, Dixon's comments suggest that the Maroon Tigers' ultimate ceiling will depend less on individual recognition and more on how successfully the players develop together.

The early overtime victories demonstrated resilience. The loss to Palm Beach Atlantic exposed areas that require attention.

Both experiences should help shape a team with championship aspirations.

Morehouse has the talent, returning leadership, and experience of winning a conference tournament.

The question now is whether the Maroon Tigers can translate those advantages into another championship run.

For Dixon, the answer begins with the same message he has delivered since the season started: keep improving, stay connected, and take the schedule one game at a time.

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

HBCU Legends Flash Pod: Coach Larry Dixon

In the latest HBCU Legends Flash Pod, Morehouse men's basketball coach Larry Dixon discusses the Maroon Tigers' championship defense, Sincere Moore's SIAC Player of the Week recognition, roster additions, and upcoming games.

Podcast highlights:

00:57: Sincere Moore's leadership and Player of the Week recognition.

01:37: Team chemistry, maturity, and early-season development.

01:51: Challenging opponents and the upcoming schedule.

02:19: Dixon's one-game-at-a-time approach.

03:00: Managing practice and family time during the holidays.

04:05: Preparing for the second half of the season.

04:24: Central State, Howard, and other upcoming matchups.

05:16: Brandon Peters and Jared White's leadership.

05:23: Logan McCormick's return from injury.

05:41: The impact of Jeremiah Lewis and Deuce Haynes.

Follow HBCU Legends on SI for Morehouse basketball news, exclusive interviews, and coverage of the 2026-27 HBCU basketball season.