Morehouse vs. Howard: Historic Rivals Clash In 2024 HBCU NYC Classic
Howard University (1-1) and Morehouse College (0-2) continue their historic rivalry in the 2024 HBCU NY Classic, continuing a series that dates back nearly a century. The game will occur at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, for a 3:00 PM ET kick-off on Saturday, September 14, 2024.
The 2024 HBCU NY Classic is not just a game, but a celebration of the rich culture, spirit, and respect that define these two historic institutions and the broader HBCU community.
The upcoming game in the 2024 HBCU NY Classic marks the third edition of this event, featuring:
- Tailgating and live entertainment
- The Battle of the Bands during halftime
- A performance by Grammy Award-winning artist Sean Paul
- A coin toss by actress Marsai Martin
- Possible special appearances by notable Morehouse Men and Howard Graduates!
Team Outlooks
Howard
The Howard Bison, led by head coach Larry Scott, will be looking to continue their dominance in the series. The Bison made it to the 2023 Celebration Bowl, showcasing their recent success on the field. Defensive back Kenny Gallop Jr. (2023 Aeneas Williams Award recipient) and leading rusher Jarett Hunter (184 yards and 3 TDs) are the best players for the Bison. Saturday's contests at MetLife will feature a heavy dose of Hunter's rushing skills who had a massive 144 rushing yards and three touchdowns against Mercyhurst in Week 2.
Morehouse
Under newly hired head coach Terance Mathis, the Morehouse Maroon Tigers, a former NFL player, will aim to turn their fortunes around and secure their first victory against Howard in recent years. Wide receiver Ajani Williams has eight receptions for 208 yards, and senior linebacker Caleb Grant has 18 tackles, three sacks, and 3.5 tackles for losses this season for the Maroon Tigers.
The Historic Rivalry
The football rivalry between Howard University and Morehouse College began in 1923, showcasing a long-standing tradition of competition between these two prestigious Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Over the years, the teams have faced each other 38 times, demonstrating the depth and significance of this matchup.
Recent Bison vs. Maroon Tigers Matchups
In recent years, Howard University has dominated the series:
- September 9, 2023: Howard 65, Morehouse 19
- September 17, 2022: Howard 31, Morehouse 0
- September 13, 2014: Howard 35, Morehouse 17
- September 7, 2013: Howard 27, Morehouse 16
- September 1, 2012: Howard 30, Morehouse 29
- September 10, 2011: Howard 30, Morehouse 27
Howard University has won the last six meetings, with Morehouse College needing help to secure a victory in recent years.
Broadcast Information
Fans can catch the action live on CNBC and stream it on Peacock. Kyle Draper will handle play-by-play duties, with former NFL tight end Charles Arbuckle providing analysis and Tamara Brown reporting from the sidelines.
Prediction
Howard defeats Morehouse. Sorry, Bison faithful, that's all this Morehouse Man will give you!