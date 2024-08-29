Orange Blossom Classic: A Legendary Rivalry Returns In 2025?
HBCU Legends has learned that legendary HBCU football programs are interested in renewing their Orange Blossom Classic rivalry for 2025, per multiple sources. The OBC representatives have been contacted, but are awaiting official confirmation.
Executive Director Kendra Bulluck-Major restored the Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) for the 2021 season. The revival of this historic college football event featured Florida A&M vs. Jackson State for three seasons from 2021 to 2023. Sunday's contest will mark the first time a Florida A&M team has not participated in the game since the event since its inception in 1933.
Denny's is the title sponsor of the Orange Blossom Classic revival. The game will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, where Alabama State University (ASU) and North Carolina Central University (NCCU) will compete in a matchup showcasing two of the top HBCU football programs in the nation. ESPN will broadcast the Orange Blossom Classic at 3 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 1.