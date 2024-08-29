HBCU Legends

Orange Blossom Classic: A Legendary Rivalry Returns In 2025?

Two legendary HBCU football programs are interested in rekindling the game's rivalry for 2025.

Kyle T. Mosley

OBC in 2025?
OBC in 2025? / Orange Blossom Classic
In this story:

HBCU Legends has learned that legendary HBCU football programs are interested in renewing their Orange Blossom Classic rivalry for 2025, per multiple sources. The OBC representatives have been contacted, but are awaiting official confirmation.

Orange Blossom Classic and Denny's
Orange Blossom Classic and Denny's / Orange Blossom Classic, NCCU and ASU Athletics, USA Today Sports

Executive Director Kendra Bulluck-Major restored the Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) for the 2021 season. The revival of this historic college football event featured Florida A&M vs. Jackson State for three seasons from 2021 to 2023. Sunday's contest will mark the first time a Florida A&M team has not participated in the game since the event since its inception in 1933.

Denny's is the title sponsor of the Orange Blossom Classic revival. The game will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, where Alabama State University (ASU) and North Carolina Central University (NCCU) will compete in a matchup showcasing two of the top HBCU football programs in the nation. ESPN will broadcast the Orange Blossom Classic at 3 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 1.

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley

KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me: