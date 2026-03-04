From NBA Star to Advocate: Allan Houston Fights the Prostate Cancer Stigma
In this story:
HOUSTON - In this episode, HBCU Legends host Kyle T. Mosley talks with NBA legend and New York Knicks executive Allan Houston in a conversation that goes far beyond basketball. Both Kyle and Allan share their experiences as prostate cancer survivors, opening up about the challenges, fears, and faith that helped them and their families through tough times.
“Pride is weakness. And it's destructive. … We have to get in this space where we're strengthening ourself, strengthening each other by having conversations.”Allan Houston
The conversation covers important topics in men’s health, especially in the Black community, where prostate cancer affects one in six Black men. Allan Houston also shares the story and mission of his FISL Foundation, which focuses on faith, integrity, sacrifice, leadership, and legacy. He explains how these values are making a difference in health awareness and youth development across the country.
During the episode, you’ll hear moving stories about family, resilience, support systems, and the mental and spiritual sides of cancer recovery that are often overlooked. The discussion also touches on entrepreneurship and the future for young people in a changing technological world, highlighting the value of community, mentorship, and taking charge of your health.
Takeaways & Action Steps:
- Prostate cancer affects 1 in 6 Black men—don’t let stigma or fear prevent you from getting tested.
- Join the conversation: Reach out to Kyle T. Mosley or Allan Houston for support, advice, or mentorship.
- Support FISL and the Zero Prostate Cancer Foundation—visit their websites for resources and ways to get involved.
- Remember: “Zero doubt, zero excuses, zero shortcuts, zero regrets”—together, we can break barriers and build legacies.
PODCAST
VIDEO
TIMESTAMP
00:00 "FIZZLE: Empowering Values-Driven Leadership"
03:41 "Overlooked Lives and Prostate Awareness"
06:53 "Proactive Health and PSA Awareness"
10:59 "Reflection on Recovery and Faith"
13:45 "Raising Awareness for Prostate Cancer"
17:25 Men's Vulnerability and Health Awareness
22:35 "Experience Matters: Support and Progress"
26:09 Trust, Resilience, and Recovery
30:03 "Encouragement During Cancer Journey"
33:43 "Guiding Life Through Self-Reflection"
36:59 Adapting Coaching for Modern Youth
39:45 Expanding Access for Minority Health
42:50 "Applying Values in Everyday Life"
45:42 "Health, Growth, and Next Steps"
50:05 "Zero Prostate Cancer Goals"
51:36 "Charity Win and Gratitude"
54:17 "Thank You & Blessings"
If you or someone you care about has faced prostate cancer, or if you want to hear an honest and uplifting conversation about overcoming challenges and building a legacy, this episode is worth listening to.
