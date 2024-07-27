PODCAST: HBCU Football's Top Teams Poll And Five Most Powerful Coaches
As the latest episode of the HBCU Legends Podcast unfolds, host Kyle T. Mosley and guest Daryl Steward dive deep into the dynamic world of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Titled *"HBCU Legends - HBCU Top 10 Teams, Most Powerful Football Coaches, HBCUs In The Olympics,"* this episode captures the triumphs, struggles, and influential figures that define HBCU athletics.
Most Influential HBCU Football Coaches
The discussion then shifts to the top five most influential HBCU head coaches. Coaches such as Trei Oliver, Bubba McDowell, Larry Scott, Chennis Berry, Eddie Robinson Jr, and Dawson Odums stand out for their exceptional leadership and impact on their programs. Kyle T. Mosley particularly emphasizes the underrated achievements of Bubba McDowell at Prairie View A&M, citing his ability to succeed despite limited resources.
Simone Manuel: An Olympic Phenomenon
Kicking off the episode, Mosley and Steward spotlight Simone, an athlete who exemplifies resilience and commitment. Despite taking a six-month break before trials, Simone returned to dominate the competition, reinforcing the importance of mental and physical well-being in sports. With a legacy enriched by her parents—both accomplished athletes from Xavier University—Simone’s story is a testament to the impact of HBCUs on fostering athletic excellence.
The Atlanta Falcons and HBCU Presence
Transitioning to the NFL, the hosts discuss the Atlanta Falcons' integration of HBCU talent, particularly in their wide receiver room. This inclusion reflects a broader movement within the NFL to recognize and harness the skills of HBCU athletes. Alumni are now making significant inroads into professional sports, exemplified by their participation in NFL camps and subsequent performance evaluations. Terrell Jennings and Javion Howard, two standout running backs, also emerge as focal points of this segment, showcasing the pipeline from HBCU fields to NFL sidelines.
Livingstone College: A Tale of Resilience and Generosity
Livingstone College’s recent $10 million donation marks a turning point for an institution that faced challenges in fielding a football team just last season. This generous contribution—bolstered by alumni and President Dr. Anthony Davis—will invigorate the school’s athletic programs and reaffirm the critical role of financial support in sustaining HBCU institutions.
Rising Young Stars and Olympians With HBCU Bloodlines
The hosts introduce Quincy Wilson, a 16-year-old track sensation who will represent the United States as the youngest participant in track and field at the current Olympics. His journey, alongside other HBCU athletes competing internationally, underscores the global reach and influence of HBCU sports programs. Simone’s return to Stanford University to complete her degree while maintaining her athletic career further inspires listeners, highlighting the balance between academics and athletics.
HBCU Gymnasts and National Competitions
Another celebration-worthy topic is the success of HBCU gymnasts in national competitions. Fisk University’s Morgan Price’s recent national title and honor at the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame demonstrates the high-caliber talent nurtured at these institutions.
HBCUs Financial Challenges and Institutional Changes
Highlighting the financial pressures faced by Southern University, Coach Steward underscores the broader issue of financial sustainability within HBCUs. Southern University's recent administrative changes and the impact of football attendance on finances illustrate the delicate balance HBCU programs must maintain between athletic success and economic stability.
Mergers and Academic Adaptations
Conversation around the potential merger of Shaw University and St. Augustine's University brings forth various perspectives. The hosts acknowledge the necessity and controversy surrounding institutional mergers, stressing that while change can be met with resistance, it often paves the way for progress and enhanced student experiences.
Tragedy and Community Support
The need for community support is poignantly highlighted by the recent tragedy at Southern University, where two band members passed away. This segment serves as a reminder of the duty to provide care and support for students and alumni in times of loss.
Growing Support for HBCU Athletes
The increasing recognition of HBCU athletes in professional sports, particularly the NFL, is celebrated. Kyle applauds efforts from individuals like Roger Goodell and Doug Williams, and initiatives like the HBCU Legacy Bowl, which offer platforms for these athletes to showcase their talents.
Embracing Change and Celebrating Legacy
The HBCU Legends Podcast episode concludes with a discussion on the necessity of embracing change for progress, particularly in athletic programs. From celebrating the accomplishments of Simone and Quincy Wilson to recognizing the tenacity of influential coaches, this episode encapsulates the enduring legacy and forward momentum of HBCUs. With upcoming events like the HBCU Battle of the Bands and the MEAC SWAC Challenge, there is much to anticipate and support within the vibrant HBCU community.
HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST
__________
TIMESTAMP
00:00 New head coach reports challenges and injuries.
07:49 Pressure on Southern University football program highlighted.
12:33 Impatient fans hope for success at Morgan.
20:34 Doubts about qualifications but proved himself well.
23:23 Charles Edmond speaks about Alcorn State's potential.
29:12 Davis in good position, competing for starting job.
33:38 Doctor offers pain management, security guard training.
37:35 Simone Manuel, trailblazing Olympic gold medalist swimmer.
44:38 Athletes from various colleges running for different countries.
49:26 Livingstone celebrates academic success and historic significance.
57:40 Devastated by Dakota Jones' passing, gratitude urged.
01:02:58 Several HBC players make it to the NFL.
01:04:29 Shaq signs big deal with Philadelphia Eagles.
01:09:55 NFL seeks big, tough every-down running backs.
01:19:48 Coach Berry's successful record justifies recognition.
01:21:37 Questioning coach's performance and recalling past failures.
01:30:25 Stephen A. Smith's success and potential deal.
01:32:05 Congratulations to coaches and teams for event.
