HBCU Football Shines: Upsets, Standings, and NIL Challenges in Week 8

Breaking Down Week 8 in HBCU Football, Top Performances, and Future Implications.

Kyle T. Mosley

In this story:

HOUSTON - HBCU Legends Podcast hosts Kyle T. Mosley and Coach Daryl Steward revisit the electrifying Week 8 of college football. This week, the guys are recapping the standout performances and critical plays that defined the match between Florida A&M and Jackson State, culminating in Jackson State's remarkable 35-21 victory.

We'll explore strategic decisions, pivotal moments, and the impact of key players like Jacobian Morgan and Daniel Richardson. From the SWAC East standings led by Jackson State to the business strategies behind sports marketing.

Plus, they discuss the possibility of conference changes, the significance of NIL deals, and spotlight impressive coaching performances from figures like Eddie George and TC Taylor.

We are gearing up for decisive games that could shape the MEAC and SWAC conferences, join us for insightful analysis, expert opinions, and a celebration of the dynamic world of HBCU football. Don't miss out—let's get into the game!

TIMESTAMP

00:00 Alumni happy; unbeaten HBCU team discussed later.

05:42 Could've played conservatively; showed quarterback confidence.

11:19 Jackson State's talent shines; Florida A&M's challenging schedule.

20:28 Loaded Southern University football team assembling quickly.

21:47 Composure key as Southern faces challenging matchup.

29:32 Are HBCUs just developmental leagues for others?

36:53 NBA, NFL prioritize business over sport, interviews.

41:27 Seasoned coaches likely determine the game's outcome.

47:41 Financially struggling Tennessee State awaits legislative support.

48:54 African American coaches Sanders, George gaining prominence.

56:00 Concerns about NCAA rule; impacts HBCUs' finances.

01:00:59 Invite expert colleague from Sports Illustrated NIL.

01:08:36 Negotiating with millionaires is a tough job.

01:12:10 Black Sports Insiders: Kevin Granger, Texas Southern updates.

