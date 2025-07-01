Texas Legends President Credits Fans And Partners For NBA G League Franchise Of The Year Award
HOUSTON — The Texas Legends have been named the 2024-25 NBA G League Franchise of the Year. It's the second time since the 2018-2019 season that the Texas Legends franchise has won the league's prestigious award.
The franchise's hard work, innovative partnerships, and unwavering commitment to their community culminated in this highly coveted recognition.
"It's an award that the entire staff can share, and the entire fan base," Texas Legends President Malcolm Farmer conveyed to HBCU Legends. "It's certainly an award that we can share across a variety of different places, including with our partners like Urban Edge Network, who are a part of the team as well."
Building a Community that Extends Far Beyond the Arena
It's been a season to remember for the Texas Legends, the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. At the heart of the Texas Legends' success lies a core philosophy — the community.
"I think the overarching DNA of the Texas Legends is all about giving back. It's all about community. It's all about embracing all people within our community."
As Farmer shared, the franchise's early days were rooted in the local area. Still, over the past 16 years, the Legends have grown into a nationwide force, with partners, charitable initiatives, and an ever-broadening fan base.
This growth isn't just about numbers; it's about impact. "Our community once upon a time was, let's call it small; it was a five-mile radius from the arena. And now it spans all over the United States, where our impact can be felt," Farmer noted.
This wider reach has enabled the Legends to forge connections that extend far beyond basketball, shaping initiatives and events that enrich and unite fans worldwide. A key driver behind the franchise's growth boost is its strategic partnership with Urban Edge Network.
Strategic Partnerships and Embracing Media Innovation
"Our partnership with Urban Edge Network and that platform is certainly one of the things that helps separate us and helps differentiate our year as compared to everybody else. However, it's been a fantastic year from an attendance perspective, as well as from a media, season ticket, sponsorships, retail, and a variety of other areas. And honestly, it's been a really, really fun ride," Farmer remarked.
One of the cornerstones of the G League, and the Legends in particular, is fostering young talent. As Farmer highlighted, the G League has become a vital pipeline to the NBA, producing not only players but also coaches who go on to find success at the highest level.
"You can look at an NBA roster, and a majority of the players came through the G League at some point," Farmer said, underlining the league's exponential growth and increasing importance to professional basketball.
Integral to the Legends' identity is their strong support of HBCUs. The Urban Edge Network alliance has helped to engage with historically black colleges and universities, notably through annual preseason games at Paul Quinn College and a widely celebrated HBCU Night.
These initiatives aren't just symbolic — they're substantive pathways to connect with diverse communities, raise awareness, and honor the heritage and achievements of HBCUs across the nation.
Celebrating Teamwork: A Shared Achievement
The NBA G League Franchise of the Year Award underscores the foundational work established by his employees. "This is an award that every staff member shares in because they all contribute to the success of the franchise," Farmer emphasized.
The Texas Legends' story is one of growth, collaboration, and community impact. From building innovative partnerships to supporting the next generation of basketball talent and strengthening their connections with HBCUs, the team has set the bar for what a modern minor league franchise can achieve.
As Farmer hints at bigger plans on the horizon, one thing is clear for the Texas Legends, both on and off the court — they are thriving.