REPORT: Mo Williams Leaving Jackson State to Join Mark Pope's Staff at Kentucky

Jackson State head coach Mo Williams is expected to leave for a Kentucky assistant coach job under Mark Pope, according to multiple sources who spoke to Kentucky Sports Radio. The move comes days after Williams' son, 2026 four-star guard Mason Williams, became Pope's first commitment of the spring recruiting cycle. The two made an official visit to Lexington and posted photos on social media of the meeting.

Following news of his potential move to Kentucky, it's worth noting that Williams, 43, spent three seasons leading Jackson State, compiling a 56-74 overall record and a 47-25 mark in SWAC play. Before Jackson State, he was Alabama State's head coach from 2020 to 2022, and he started his coaching career as an assistant at Cal State Northridge from 2018 to 2020. His career head coaching record is 69-109.

Williams replaces Jason Hart, who left to be associate head coach at SMU under Andy Enfield. The nonrenewal of Alvin Brooks III's contract also left Kentucky with multiple bench openings.

Coach Mo Williams and Jackson State Basketball Team | Credit: Jackson State Athletics

The relationship between Williams and Pope dates back at least to November 2024, when Kentucky hosted Jackson State at Rupp Arena, a game the Wildcats won 108-59. After the game, Pope was glowing in his assessment of his opponent's head coach.

"Mo is one of the best basketball minds and ambassadors to the game," Pope said.

Williams brings a decorated playing résumé to Lexington. He spent 13 seasons in the NBA across seven franchises — the Utah Jazz, Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Charlotte Hornets — finishing with 10,759 points, 3,990 assists, 2,264 rebounds, and 721 steals in 818 games. His finest stretch came in Cleveland alongside LeBron James, where he was named an All-Star in 2008-09 while averaging 17.8 points and 4.1 assists as the Cavaliers advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals. Williams closed his playing career with a championship ring in 2015-16 — also in Cleveland.

Williams moves from leading an HBCU to joining one of college basketball's top programs, highlighting the rising HBCU coaching talent reaching the Power Four level.

FAQ ABOUT MO WILLIAMS

Who is Mo Williams?

Mo Williams is a former NBA guard who played 13 seasons and was named an All-Star in 2008-09 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He later became a head coach at the HBCU level, leading Alabama State and Jackson State.

Why is Mo Williams leaving Jackson State?

Williams is expected to join Mark Pope's staff at Kentucky as an assistant coach. His son, 2026 four-star guard Mason Williams, recently committed to the Wildcats, and the two took an official visit to Lexington together.

What was Mo Williams' record at Jackson State?

Williams went 56-74 overall and 47-25 in SWAC play across three seasons at Jackson State. His career head coaching record is 69-109.

Who will replace Mo Williams at Jackson State?

Jackson State has not announced a replacement. The program will begin a head coaching search following Williams' expected departure.

What role will Mo Williams have at Kentucky?

Williams is expected to fill an assistant coach vacancy left by Jason Hart, who left to become the associate head coach at SMU under Andy Enfield.