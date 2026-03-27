Kentucky basketball has picked up its first commitment in the 2026 class

Kentucky fans have been eagerly waiting for their first commitment in the 2026 class. After missing out on two of their top three targets, with one still undecided, the staff moved very quickly with a four-star PG in the class. On Friday, it was announced that Mason Williams has committed to Kentucky, making him the program's first commitment for 2026.

Williams has some basketball lineage in his family, as he is the son of former NBA player Mo Williams, who is now the head coach of Jackson State and has been since 2022. The four-star point guard is ranked as the 109th overall player in the class and looks to be a valuable depth piece for the Wildcats as they begin to shape out the 2026-27 roster. Williams spent his high school time with Tennessee Collegiate Academy. He was previously committed to his dad at Jackson State, before opting for Lexington.

With Mark Pope's open comments about Kentucky's lack of depth at point guard this past season, the addition of Williams makes perfect sense because Kentucky had to put a two-guard at point guard following Jaland Lowe's injury and they're looking to make sure they avoid that kind of situation next season. Here is what Pope had to say about Kentucky's point guard depth issues this past season.

"We knew going in (to this season) that we were a little bit light at the point guard position just because of changes that happened in the roster late in the spring last year so that was the one place we had some nervousness," Pope said after Kentucky's season-ending loss to Iowa State. "We got all the way to the blue-white scrimmage. We lose J Lowe, but we said, hey, we're gonna keep it this way because we're gonna get him back. By the time we got to January, he finally decided to have surgery. We're like, man, we're so deep in right now it's going to be really hard to change everything we have. That was one of the complications. Losing J Lowe affected so many guys on our team."

Who did that affect specifically? Pope used Jasper Johnson as an example, someone who is known for his play as a two-guard scorer, not necessarily known for his ability to initiate the offense. "I'll take Jasper Johnson as a specific example. Jasper Johnson had moments of his season that were super frustrating for him. It really wasn't fair to ask him to play the backup point guard role, but it was something we needed, if nothing else, just to give a little bit of legs and life to (Denzel Aberdeen) to give him a support. But it wasn't just Jasper playing the point. We lost Jasper as being the dangerous scoring two-guard that he was brought here to be where he can actually start working in the corner begin possessions coming off screens. It's where he's really dangerous. We didn't get a lot of that from Jasper this year because we lost him not having a point guard."

Now, Kentucky will have a true point guard to back up the starting guard, whether it is in fact Jaland Lowe or someone from the transfer portal.