Grambling State To Launch 'One Grambling' Athletics Inaugural Day Of Giving Campaign
Grambling State University Athletics has announced the launch of One Grambling: Athletics Day of Giving, a unified fundraising campaign dedicated to advancing the success of student-athletes and elevating GSU Athletics to new heights.
The campaign brings together alums, fans, and partners in a shared effort to strengthen the foundation of GSU Athletics, providing critical resources that support championship-level programs, enhance facilities, and create opportunities for student-athletes to thrive both on and off the field.
The campaign launches on October 10, 2025, and concludes on October 11, 2025, during Homecoming Weekend.
"As those who follow college athletics know, this is a time of tremendous change and opportunity in our industry," Dr. Trayvean D. Scott, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, said. "Through all of that change, the foundation of our department remains the generosity and support of our fans, alumni, and partners. There are many ways to make an impact, but the truth is this: to achieve the ambitious goals we have for our Tigers — on the field, in the classroom, and beyond — we must grow donor support. Every gift matters, and every supporter plays a role. I encourage everyone who believes in our student-athletes to join us, because together, we can ensure Grambling State Athletics continues to thrive for generations to come."
The campaign aims to support the department's three key pillars directly:
- TiGer NIL – Expands Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities for student-athletes through direct pay programs and an innovative revenue-sharing model, providing financial resources and professional development to help Tigers maximize their personal brands.
- TiGer Nutrition – Enhances health and wellness support by providing year-round nutrition resources, fueling stations, and mental health services tailored to the demands of student-athletes, helping them perform at their best physically and mentally.
- TiGers Build – Drives facility upgrades and new construction to ensure GSU teams have first-class spaces to train, compete, and develop, creating a championship-caliber environment for current and future Tigers.
Contributions to One Grambling: Athletics Day of Giving will directly fund the resources needed to operate GSU Athletics at a championship standard, including state-of-the-art training facilities and comprehensive support for student-athletes both on and off the field.
Gifts will also enhance programs focused on nutrition, mental health, and overall well-being, ensuring tigers are prepared to excel academically, athletically, and personally.
Every contribution helps create an environment where student-athletes can achieve their full potential, build lifelong skills, and carry the Grambling State legacy forward for generations to come.