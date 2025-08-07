HBCU Legends

Urban Edge Network Partners With KCAC, Set to Revolutionize College Sports Streaming

The KCAC streaming partnership with UEN will be a significant boost for small college athletics.

Kyle T. Mosley

KCAC AND UEN PARTNERSHIP
KCAC AND UEN PARTNERSHIP / KCAC, UEN

The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) has announced a new five-year media rights partnership with Urban Edge Network (UEN). As the conference's official streaming network partner, the KCAC is aiming to transform the way its 14 member institutions deliver live streaming of athletic events.

KCAC Streaming Partnership: Transforming NAIA College Sports Coverage

The digital platform will simultaneously broadcast KCAC events in addition to the KCAC Network. This collaboration marks a significant advancement for KCAC's commitment to providing high-quality experiences for students, families, and fans.

About the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) and Its Member Schools

"On behalf of the KCAC Board of Presidents, I want to welcome UEN to its partnership with the KCAC," Jon C. Gering, Ph.D., President of Bethel College and spokesperson for the KCAC BOP, emphasized the conference's enthusiasm about this new relationship. "Our 14-member schools are excited to offer the UEN streaming services to our students, their families, and fans. UEN impressed us with their business model, ease of engagement for our SIDs, and understanding of small college athletics. We look forward to working with them to maximize viewership of our high-quality athletic events."

Urban Edge Network: New Official Streaming Partner for KCAC

The partnership promises to provide additional access to KCAC athletic content through the 2028-29 academic year, offering fans easier and more reliable viewing options for their favorite teams and events.

By leveraging UEN's innovative platform, member institutions aim to boost engagement and accessibility for spectators, while ensuring sports information directors (SIDs) benefit from an efficient and user-friendly system.

What the KCAC-UEN Media Rights Deal Means for Fans

“We are thrilled to announce our media rights partnership with the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC)," Hardy L. Pelt, Founding Member and Chief Revenue Officer of UEN, expressed excitement. "This collaboration marks a revolutionary opportunity to elevate high-level athletic competition through our dynamic broadcasting. By leveraging UEN's innovative ad tech, we will not only showcase the exceptional talent of KCAC's member institutions but also maximize viewership reach across diverse geographic locations. This partnership is about more than sports; it's about creating a vibrant community that connects athletes and fans like never before. Together, we will transform the way audiences experience the thrilling competitions that KCAC has to offer!"

Urban Edge Network’s Impact on NAIA Sports Broadcasting

This broadcast partnership represents another milestone for Urban Edge Network as it expands its digital streaming platform to include coverage of the NAIA and its powerhouse conferences. UEN is establishing a new standard for college sports broadcasting, which has often been overlooked by larger streaming networks.

This development provides smaller conferences with the technological advantage of controlling their content and delivering highly anticipated events for fans, alumni, and sports enthusiasts.

SPORTS BUSINESS

feed

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Sports Business