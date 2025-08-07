Urban Edge Network Partners With KCAC, Set to Revolutionize College Sports Streaming
The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) has announced a new five-year media rights partnership with Urban Edge Network (UEN). As the conference's official streaming network partner, the KCAC is aiming to transform the way its 14 member institutions deliver live streaming of athletic events.
KCAC Streaming Partnership: Transforming NAIA College Sports Coverage
The digital platform will simultaneously broadcast KCAC events in addition to the KCAC Network. This collaboration marks a significant advancement for KCAC's commitment to providing high-quality experiences for students, families, and fans.
About the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) and Its Member Schools
"On behalf of the KCAC Board of Presidents, I want to welcome UEN to its partnership with the KCAC," Jon C. Gering, Ph.D., President of Bethel College and spokesperson for the KCAC BOP, emphasized the conference's enthusiasm about this new relationship. "Our 14-member schools are excited to offer the UEN streaming services to our students, their families, and fans. UEN impressed us with their business model, ease of engagement for our SIDs, and understanding of small college athletics. We look forward to working with them to maximize viewership of our high-quality athletic events."
Urban Edge Network: New Official Streaming Partner for KCAC
The partnership promises to provide additional access to KCAC athletic content through the 2028-29 academic year, offering fans easier and more reliable viewing options for their favorite teams and events.
By leveraging UEN's innovative platform, member institutions aim to boost engagement and accessibility for spectators, while ensuring sports information directors (SIDs) benefit from an efficient and user-friendly system.
What the KCAC-UEN Media Rights Deal Means for Fans
“We are thrilled to announce our media rights partnership with the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC)," Hardy L. Pelt, Founding Member and Chief Revenue Officer of UEN, expressed excitement. "This collaboration marks a revolutionary opportunity to elevate high-level athletic competition through our dynamic broadcasting. By leveraging UEN's innovative ad tech, we will not only showcase the exceptional talent of KCAC's member institutions but also maximize viewership reach across diverse geographic locations. This partnership is about more than sports; it's about creating a vibrant community that connects athletes and fans like never before. Together, we will transform the way audiences experience the thrilling competitions that KCAC has to offer!"
Urban Edge Network’s Impact on NAIA Sports Broadcasting
This broadcast partnership represents another milestone for Urban Edge Network as it expands its digital streaming platform to include coverage of the NAIA and its powerhouse conferences. UEN is establishing a new standard for college sports broadcasting, which has often been overlooked by larger streaming networks.
This development provides smaller conferences with the technological advantage of controlling their content and delivering highly anticipated events for fans, alumni, and sports enthusiasts.