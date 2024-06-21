SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland Receives A New Contract Extension
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Council of Presidents and Chancellors of the Southwestern Athletic Conference has unanimously approved a contract extension to run through the 2032 academic year for SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland.
McClelland was named the sixth commissioner of the SWAC during the summer of 2018. Since then, the league has significantly increased its visibility and presence on the national stage by broadcasting conference football and basketball games on ESPN and HBCUGO platforms.
“Over the course of the past five years the Southwestern Athletic Conference has made significant strides towards becoming one of the most widely recognized and visible athletic conferences in the country,” said SWAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors Chairman Quinton T. Ross Jr., Ed.D.
“The visionary and dynamic leadership of Commissioner McClelland has helped propel our conference to prominence on a national stage while also increasing the availability of financial resources that have positively impacted the overall student-athlete experience. We are undoubtedly excited about the continued upward trajectory of our league under his leadership.”
Overall viewership of league football events reached a historic high this past season as fans were able to access the vast majority of conference games through streaming digital platforms and linear programming.
McClelland’s commitment to the overall financial stability of the league annually serves as a key strategic focal point in the Conference Office. Under his leadership, its membership has implemented several initiatives that have greatly impacted the overall financial outlook of the league.
These innovative fiscal and fundraising initiatives have improved the overall student-athlete experience at conference-sponsored championship events, which is another key point of emphasis for the Conference Office and league membership.
Along with his duties at the league office, McClelland recently completed a five-year appointment as a NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee member. Highlights of his tenure on the committee include his serving as chair for the 2023-24 season. With his selection, he became the first person representing an HBCU league or institution to chair the prestigious committee.