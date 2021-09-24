September 24, 2021
Alcorn State's Huge Rally Shocks UAPB in SWAC Thriller

Alcorn State's rally in the second-half and Doc Gamble's questionable decision gives the Braves a SWAC West win.
Tonight was a story of two halves and as ESPN commentator Jay Walker described it, the WACKY SWAC!

Arkansas Pine-Bluff owned the first half over Alcorn State after jumping out to a 17-0 lead. The opening drive, a pick-six, and 45-yard field goal had the Braves wondering how they dug a huge hole on the road.  

Alcorn's offensive line rarely gave quarterback Felix Harper time in the pocket. The Golden Lions pressured Harper and the Braves' special teams unit into several errors.  

UAPB scored on five first-half possessions to lead 26-7 at halftime.

THE BRAVES' 2ND-HALF ADJUSTMENTS SEAL THE WIN

Alcorn's and Pine-Bluff's firepower was on full display at the start of the second half. Felix Harper had a pair of long 60+ yard touchdowns to wide receivers Pringle (60 yards) and Bolar (69 yards).

The left arms of Felix Harper (Alcorn) and Skyler Perry (UAPB) were very impressive. 

Alcorn State's offense could only muster 84 yards in the first half but did an about-face to total over 400 yards in the second half.

The Braves would score five touchdowns to the Golden Eagles' one touchdown to trail by 5 points, 38-33.  

Doc Gamble's big gamble may have lost the contest for the Golden Lions. His third-quarter decision to bypass a field goal on the 4-yard line would come back to pressure his team into the fourth quarter.  

The Braves heard the war drums from Lorman, MS, and never gave up to take a 30-38 lead with 3:01 remaining in the fourth quarter off of RB Duffey's 2-yard plunge.

UAPB's offensive coordinator Treadwell had 3 minutes for his quarterback Perry to engineer a comeback on the Braves' defense.  

A fifteen-yard chop block penalty gave the Golden Lions a 1st and 25. On 4th down, the seven yards needed was too far for the Gamble's squad. Perry misfired, and Alcorn went on to win 39-38 in a wacky SWAC West battle.

KEY PERFORMANCES

  1. Alcorn's Felix Harper was not his usually sharp self at quarterback, until he and coach McNair made the necessary halftime adjustments.   Harper finished the contest by throwing 16/32 for 368 yards, 3 TDs, and 1 INT for a 171.3 QBR.
  2. The Braves' wide receivers Bolar and Pringle were too strong in the end.   Bolar had 5 catches for 151 yards and 1 TD.  Pringle grabbed 4 footballs for 126 yards and 2 TDs.
  3. Duffey showed his toughness and speed.   23 carries for 144 yards and 2 touchdowns were outstanding.   

