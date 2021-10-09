Can Aqeel Glass Reclaim His Superhero Status Versus Jackson State?

Can Alabama A&M quarterback Aqeel Glass bounce back from a dismal 5-turnover performance against Grambling to vanquish Jackson State for the Bulldogs' Homecoming?

Aqeel Glass is mortal. He fell to the kryptonite — a relentless defense.

By the same token, today won't be easy for Glass against the Jackson State Tigers defense.

Can the 2021 Spring Seasons' Black College Football Player of the Year and Alabama A&M leader overcome the unusual vulnerability he displayed against Grambling State?

Last weekend, the Alabama A&M quarterback committed a career, and season-high five turnovers (four interceptions and one fumble) as the Bulldogs fell to the Tigers.

On the other hand, it's not an abnormality for a talented signal-caller can have a bad day at the office. It happens in college football as well as in the pros.

GLASS' FUTURE AND THE PRESSURE

Is Glass beginning to feel the pressure or was it a blip on the screen in falling to the G-Men?

I doubt Coach Maynor, his staff, players, and Glass were overlooking Grambling — but the chatter of the Jackson State showdown was there.

Glass will participate in several postseason all-star contests — the Senior Bowl and HBCU Legacy Bowl — with his sights on the NFL Scouting Combine.

He has an opportunity to become a high or mid-round draft choice - but formidable foes lurk inside the SWAC.

Albeit, he must first square off against the tenacious "Darkside Defense" of the Jackson State Tigers' defensive unit who seek to replicate the superb defensive pressure Glass faced in Week 5.

Aqeel Glass must lick his wounds, strap up his pads, and learn from his poorest showing in years.

Jackson State's defense is stingy!

Jackson State's defense is dangerous!

Aubrey Miller, Jr, James Houston, and Keonte Hampton lead the SWAC's stingiest and No. 1 ranked Tigers defensive squad.

QUESTIONS FOR GLASS VS. JACKSON STATE

How will Glass and his 380.5 yards of passing offense create schemes for the Ibrahim and the "Outlaws" to counter Jackson State defenders who allow only 141.5 passing yards per game?

How will the porous Alabama A&M offensive line protect their QB from edge rusher James Houston adding to his 6.5 sacks in 2021?

Gary Quarles - Running Back - Alabama A&M; Credit:© Nigel Cook/News-Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Grambling made A&M running backs Gary Quarles and Perry "non-factors" in the contest. The team's 31 total rushing yards clearly affected Glass and the Bulldogs' passing attack.

Regardless, can he find holes in JSU's second-ranked rush defense enough to keep the pass rush honest and allow Glass to manipulate the Tigers' secondary?

By no means is the game going to be a lopsided affair. Glass must prove last weekend was an aberration and return to his hero status before an Alabama A&M homecoming crowd.

Can the Bulldogs' superhero and reigning best HBCU football player tame and conquer the top-ranked Jackson State Tigers today?

We shall see.

