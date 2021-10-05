HBCU Football Top 5 Power Rankings | Week 6

HBCU football is getting intense. Top-ranked Alabama A&M fell to Grambling in a shocker. Jackson State had a bye week, and North Carolina A&T kept rolling! Prairie Views sent the Golden Lions packing back to Arkansas, and in Week 6, more conference battles will begin to determine who is on the road to Atlanta for the 2021 Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 18.

Here are my top five HBCU power teams going to Week 6 of the 2021 FCS regular season.

Jackson State University's Shedeur Sanders throws a pass during their game against University of Louisiana-Monroe at Malone Stadium in Monroe, La., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Tcl Jsuvulm16; Credit:© Eric Shelton/Clarion Ledger via Imagn Content Services, LLC

1. JACKSON STATE UNIVERSITY

The JSU Tigers had a week to rest and prepare for its toughest opponent of the season. In Week 6, two of the SWAC's top quarterbacks in Shedeur Sanders and Aqeel Glass will battle for SWAC East division supremacy.

Glass may have his and his band of "Outlaws," the A&M wide receivers, but Coach Deion Sanders has star linebackers Aubrey Miller Jr. and James Houston. Jackson State will be ready when they visit A&M at Louis Crews Stadium on Saturday.

A game of this magnitude could decide the SWAC East winner.

Sept. 4; Prairie View A & M's QB Pass warming up. Credit: Kyle T. Mosley

2. PRAIRIE VIEW A&M

Prairie View is a tough team to defend against in the SWAC. QB Jawon Pass has a strong arm, and the PV offense can strike from anywhere and at any time on the field.

I had a ringside seat and watched Pass dismantle Texas Southern with his pinpoint bombs downfield.

The Panthers make a convincing claim for the top spot if JSU should fall against Alabama A&M this weekend.

3. NORTH CAROLINA A&T

A strong ground game and quarterback who is making sound decisions is a great recipe for success. Two early losses to Furman and Duke had the Aggies coming out with a slow start.

After a big win over Robert Morris this past weekend, has A&T hoping to extend its two-game winning streak versus North Alabama on Oct. 9 in Truist Stadium.

© Mickey Welsh / Advertiser

4. ALABAMA A&M

Aqeel Glass is mortal! Superman bled as the Black College Player of the Year candidate was shaken and stirred by a ferocious Grambling Tigers defense on Saturday in a 37-28 loss.

Jackson State and Deion Sanders' stingy defensive unit will be ready to inflict more pain on the Bulldogs.

This game is easily an HBCU Game of the Week candidate.

Credit: Janiah Mullen; NSU Athletics

5. NORFOLK STATE

Spartans football is back! Coach Odums has transformed this program. After two defeats to FBS schools, his NSU squad is ready for more MEAC entanglements.

*Alcorn State, Southern, and Grambling are honorable mentions.

HBCU Conferences Standings after - Week 5

HBCU teams after Week 5 of action in the FCS.

MEAC

Norfolk State | 3-2 (0-0) North Carolina Central | 2-3 (0-0) Delaware State | 2-3 (0-0) South Carolina State | 1-3 (0-0) Howard | 1-4 (0-0) Morgan State | 0-4 (0-0)

Credit: FAMU Athletics; Oct. 2, 2021

SWAC

East

Jackson State | 3-1 (1-0) Alabama A&M | 3-1 (1-1) Florida A&M | 2-2 (1-1) Alabama State | 2-2 (1-1) Mississippi Valley State | 1-3 (0-1) Bethune-Cookman | 0-5 (0-2)

West

Prairie View A&M | 4-1 (3-0) Alcorn State | 2-2 (1-0) Southern | 2-2 (1-0) Grambling State | 2-3 (1-1) Texas Southern| 1-3 (0-1) Arkansas-Pine Bluff | 1-3 (0-2)

Conference records in parentheses.

