Watch: Grambling's New Head Coach Hue Jackson's Opening Comments at 1st Press Conference

    December 10, 2021
    Watch: Grambling's New Head Coach Hue Jackson's Press Conference Comments

    Hue Jackson was officially named the head coach of Grambling State University's football team on Dec. 10.
    Hue Jackson was officially became the head coach of Grambling State University's football team on Dec. 10.

    Here are the opening comments by Hue Jackson to the Grambling faithful, media, and alumni.

    Jackson was introduced by Richard J. Gallot, Jr., Grambling State University President and Dr. Trayvean Scott, Grambling State VP for Intercollegiate Athletics  as the university's new head football coach at 10:00 AM CT on Friday, December 10 in the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. 

    Coach Jackson praised former Grambling alumni and NFL players James "Shack" Harris and Doug Williams for their contributions to the university and sport.

