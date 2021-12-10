Watch: Grambling's New Head Coach Hue Jackson's Opening Comments at 1st Press Conference

Watch: Grambling's New Head Coach Hue Jackson's Press Conference Comments
Hue Jackson was officially named the head coach of Grambling State University's football team on Dec. 10.
Here are the opening comments by Hue Jackson to the Grambling faithful, media, and alumni.
Jackson was introduced by Richard J. Gallot, Jr., Grambling State University President and Dr. Trayvean Scott, Grambling State VP for Intercollegiate Athletics as the university's new head football coach at 10:00 AM CT on Friday, December 10 in the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.
Coach Jackson praised former Grambling alumni and NFL players James "Shack" Harris and Doug Williams for their contributions to the university and sport.
