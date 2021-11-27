Prairie View Losing to Mississippi Valley at Halftime

The SWAC West division champs are losing the Mississippi Valley at halftime.

Mississippi Valley State is up 21-7 over the SWAC West division champions Prairie View.

Jawon Pass has thrown 8/12 passes for 93 yards and one interception in the game for 115.1 quarterback efficiency.

MSVU'sJ. Eason is six-of-eight for 134 yards and 1 touchdown for a quarterback efficiency of 257.

MSVU's Fernandez missed a field goal attempt before halftime.

TOUCHDOWN DRIVES

MSVU

1st qtr - 3 plays, 60 yards, 1:23 minutes

1st qtr - 11 plays, 82 yards, 4:53 minutes

2nd qtr - 7 plays, 59 yards, 4:20 minutes

PVAMU

1st qtr - 14 plays, 75 yards, 6:38 minutes

Prairie View hasn't been to sustain drives. Punted on two drives and Pass tossed an interception on an eight-play drive.

Prairie View has already solidified being in the SWAC Championship game against Jackson State University on Dec. 4 in Jackson, Mississippi.