    • November 27, 2021
    Prairie View Losing to Mississippi Valley at Halftime

    The SWAC West division champs are losing the Mississippi Valley at halftime.
    Mississippi Valley State is up 21-7 over the SWAC West division champions Prairie View.

    • Jawon Pass has thrown 8/12 passes for 93 yards and one interception in the game for  115.1 quarterback efficiency.
    • MSVU'sJ. Eason is six-of-eight for 134 yards and 1 touchdown for a quarterback efficiency of 257.
    • MSVU's Fernandez missed a field goal attempt before halftime.

    TOUCHDOWN DRIVES

    MSVU

    • 1st qtr - 3 plays, 60 yards, 1:23 minutes
    • 1st qtr - 11 plays, 82 yards, 4:53 minutes
    • 2nd qtr - 7 plays, 59 yards, 4:20 minutes

    PVAMU

    • 1st qtr - 14 plays, 75 yards, 6:38 minutes

    Prairie View hasn't been to sustain drives.  Punted on two drives and Pass tossed an interception on an eight-play drive.

    Prairie View has already solidified being in the SWAC Championship game against Jackson State University on Dec. 4 in Jackson, Mississippi. 

