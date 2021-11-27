Prairie View Losing to Mississippi Valley at Halftime
The SWAC West division champs are losing the Mississippi Valley at halftime.
The SWAC West division champs are losing the Mississippi Valley at halftime.
Mississippi Valley State is up 21-7 over the SWAC West division champions Prairie View.
- Jawon Pass has thrown 8/12 passes for 93 yards and one interception in the game for 115.1 quarterback efficiency.
- MSVU'sJ. Eason is six-of-eight for 134 yards and 1 touchdown for a quarterback efficiency of 257.
- MSVU's Fernandez missed a field goal attempt before halftime.
TOUCHDOWN DRIVES
MSVU
- 1st qtr - 3 plays, 60 yards, 1:23 minutes
- 1st qtr - 11 plays, 82 yards, 4:53 minutes
- 2nd qtr - 7 plays, 59 yards, 4:20 minutes
Read More
PVAMU
- 1st qtr - 14 plays, 75 yards, 6:38 minutes
Prairie View hasn't been to sustain drives. Punted on two drives and Pass tossed an interception on an eight-play drive.
Prairie View has already solidified being in the SWAC Championship game against Jackson State University on Dec. 4 in Jackson, Mississippi.