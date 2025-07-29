SWAC Enters Partnership With Victory Snacks
Victory Snacks, the leader of high quality in demand, private-labeled snacks and beverage innovation, has partnered with the Southwestern Athletic Conference to expand their snack and beverage portfolio, with exclusively designed packaging featuring the individual name, image, and likeness of all twelve (12) of the league’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Revenue generated through the alliance will directly benefit the individual school’s institutional NIL initiatives.
This strategic collaboration empowers each member of the SWAC Conference with its portfolio of branded snacks and beverages, offering fans, students, and alumni a unique way to show school pride while directly supporting student-athletes through a new NIL-driven shared revenue program. Feeding the fans' passion behind Victory Snacks is their innovative Victory Campus division, the collegiate-facing arm designed to maximize NIL value for student-athletes and institutions. The collaboration directly impacts the premier HBCU conference member brands to earn royalties on every item sold, thereby raising the profile of SWAC’s member institutions' NIL athletic programs throughout the community and region.
SWAC Conference Commissioner, Dr. Charles McClelland, added, “We’re extremely excited to partner with Victory Snacks to further enhance our member institutions' ability to generate funding for their respective NIL programs.”
“As we looked at a variety of opportunities that have been presented to us during recent weeks in this new era on intercollegiate athletics, this partnership stood out as an extremely innovative and strategic initiative that could assist with providing our membership with the resources needed to continue to elevate their athletic programs in all facets.”
The SWAC's 12 member institutions — including Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Alcorn State, Bethune-Cookman, Florida A&M, Grambling State, Jackson State, Mississippi Valley State, Prairie View A&M, Southern, Texas Southern, and the Univ. of Arkansas-Pine Bluff — fans will be able to purchase SWAC member school branded snacks, such as ham jerky, seasoned nuts, flavored gummies, popcorn, corn puffs, and beverages craft and light beer, non-alcoholic beer, hard seltzers, canned cocktails, sparkling water, and even sports drinks distributed across local retailers, on-campus stores, quick serve restaurants, athletic venues, and dedicated websites.
The planned partnership with SWAC further supports Victory Campus’ expansion of private-label brands developed in collaboration with Conference USA and the leading colleges and universities across the country. The program harnesses the power of SWAC’s loyal fan bases while driving brand awareness and product sales through cross-platform marketing alliances.
About Victory Snacks
At Victory Snacks, we deliver in-demand private label product lines featuring a diverse range of snacks, including premium jerky, seasoned nuts, corn puffs, wholesome trail mixes, and flavored gummies, all thoughtfully crafted to provide the perfect balance of taste and nutrition. Additionally, the beverage portfolio includes craft and light beer, non-alcoholic beer, hard seltzers, canned cocktails, sparkling water, and sports drinks.
Victory Campus offers customizable packaging and branding options that enable colleges and universities to effectively showcase their identity and messages, thereby fostering a sense of community and support. We promote all our school’s products through social media, online advertising, and television to help generate awareness and sales through all distribution channels. We are proud to partner with many top college athletic programs to help student-athletes maintain their health and performance while promoting their unique brands.
Join us in making every victory count, one snack at a time! www.victorysnacks.com.