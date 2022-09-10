Skip to main content

SWAC Football Game Day Schedule: Week 2

Week 2 Game Day action in Southwestern Athletic Conference football.

In Week 2, Southwestern Athletic Conference football programs will face several FBS teams. Southern and LSU will clash in the Battle for Baton Rouge! UCLA will host Alabama State in its first game against an HBCU opponent. Other teams traveling for FBS showdowns: MSVU at Austin Peay, Alabama A&M at Troy, Alcorn at Tulane, PVAMU at Abilene Christian, Grambling at NW State, and Texas Southern at North Texas.

A few SWAC teams will host FBS squads when North American visits UAPB and Albany State jaunts down US-19 South to square off against Florida A&M.

SWAC GAME DAY WEEK 2

HBCU LEGENDS GAME OF THE WEEK


STAROVC

JACKSON STATE VS. TENNESSEE STATE

  • Southern Heritage Classic – 6:00 PM (ESPN)+, Streamed on YouTube)

Jackson State's annual pilgrimage to Memphis, TN since 1990 to the Southern Heritage Classic battle with Tennessee State will end after Saturday's game.

Eddie George will lead his Tennessee State Tigers against his friend Deion Sanders and the Jackson State Tigers at the Liberty Bowl for a 6 PM kickoff.

  • JSU Key Players: QB Shedeur Sanders, CB Travis Hunter, LB Aubrey Miller Jr.
  • TSU Key Players: QB Draylen Ellis, RB Devon Starling, CB Boogie Trotter
Prediction: Jackson State 41, Tennessee State 24




ALBANY STATE VS. FLORIDA A&M

Coach Gabe Giardina and Willie Simmons first met as members of the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl Team Robinson staff. The two coaches respect one another and fielded two playoff teams in 2021. The game will be the first meeting between ASU and FAMU.

Albany State's Golden Rams are on top of the SIAC, and the FAMU Rattlers are seeking their first win of the season. It's a dangerous contest for the Rattlers, but in the end, Simmons will lead his team and home crowd to victory at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

  • ASU Key Players: QB Dionte Bonneau, RB Marcuis Fulks, LB Stefan Pierre, DL Ty Glenn.
  • FAMU Key Players: QB Jeremy Moussa, QB Rasean McKay, OLB/Edge Isaiah Land, WR Xavier Smith

Prediction: Albany State 24, Florida A&M 34

Week 2: SWAC Conference Ranking | 2022

  1. Jackson State (0-0, 0-0 SWAC)
  2. Alabama State (2-0, 0-0 SWAC)
  3. Southern (1-0, 0-0 SWAC)
  4. Prairie View A&M (1-0, 1-0 SWAC)
  5. Alcorn State (0-1, 0-0 SWAC)
  6. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-0, 0-0 SWAC)
  7. Alabama A&M (0-1, 0-0 SWAC)
  8. Florida A&M (0-2, 0-1 SWAC)
  9. Texas Southern (0-1, 0-1 SWAC)
  10. Grambling State (0-1, 0-0 SWAC)
  11. Bethune-Cookman (0-1, 0-0 SWAC)
  12. Mississippi Valley State (0-1, 0-0 SWAC)

WEEK 2: SWAC Game Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 10

  • Mississippi Valley State at Austin Peay – 3:00 pm (ESPN+)
  • South Carolina State at Bethune-Cookman – 3:00 pm (ESPN+)
  • Alabama State at UCLA – 4:00 pm (PAC-12 Network)
  • Albany State at Florida A&M – 5:00 pm (HBCU GO)
  • Alabama A&M at Troy – 6:00 pm (ESPN3)
  • Alcorn State at Tulane – 6:00 pm (ESPN+)
  • Jackson State vs. Tennessee State – 6:00 pm
  • Grambling State vs. Northwestern State – 6:00 pm (ESPN+)
  • North American at Arkansas-Pine Bluff – 6:00 pm (UAPB Sports Network)
  • Southern at LSU – 6:30 pm (SEC Network)
  • Texas Southern at North Texas – 6:30 pm (ESPN3)
  • Prairie View A&M at Abilene Christian – 7:00 pm (ESPN+)

*All times listed are Central Standard Time (CST)   

View the Live Stats/Watch Links









