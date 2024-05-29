HBCU Legends

SWAC Rewards The Texas Southern Tigers Men's Athletic Programs With Its Second C.D. Henry Award In Nine Years

Dr. Kevin Granger's men's athletic teams at Texas Southern University continue to excel in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

HOUSTON - In the heart of Third Ward Houston, the Texas Southern Tigers men's athletic programs continue to excel in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Winning the 2023-24 C.D. Henry Award for the second time in nine years "sets the tone for what is needed to stay competitive in the other at the school," Dr. Kevin Granger told HBCU Legends."

The SWAC honored Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics, Dr. Kevin Granger, and his teams with the award that recognizes the top men's athletic program in the conference.  TSU finished the year with 67.5 total points, including three SWAC Championship titles.

"It means the world to us," Dr. Granger said. "To be able to win this award and finish No. 1, that's always exciting. We won three championships in track and field and cross country. It gave us the opportunity to win an award like this one."

C.D. Henry was the former Grambling State chairman of the College of Health, Physical Education, and Recreation Department from 1958-74. He also served as the executive officer and secretary-statistician for the SWAC from 1968-73. Henry made history by becoming the first African American assistant commissioner of any conference office when he joined the Big Ten Conference in June 1974.

This award is significant for Texas Southern University because the department participates in seven out of eight men's sports sponsored by the SWAC.

"This is only the second time in university history that we have won the award, and it means the world to us for our men to go out and perform the way they did. To finish number one in the conference says a lot about where we are and where we are headed at TSU. We want to continue that trend and become number one in everything that we do. This award is a momentum shift for the department as we are thankful to everyone from our administrators, alumni, and supporters who have interacted with our student-athletes this season on a day-to-day basis." 

Dr. Granger noted that Texas Southern University Athletic Department's average APR ranking for 2023-24 was at 969.

TSU Track and Field
TSU Track and Field / TSU Athletics

2023-24 TEXAS SOUTHERN'S MEN'S SPORTS TITLES

  • Cross-country
  • Track & Field: Indoor and Outdoor
  • Baseball Team, First Place in SWAC West

The men's basketball team finished third in the regular season while advancing to the finals of the SWAC Basketball Tournament.  

The SWAC will present the award at the conference's annual Spring Meetings on June 17. 

C.D. Henry Award 

1. Texas Southern – 67.5 

T-2. Jackson State – 62.5 

T-2. Prairie View A&M – 62.5 

4. Alabama State – 62.0 

5. Southern – 54.0 

6. Arkansas-Pine Bluff – 50.5 

7. Florida A&M – 48.5 

8. Grambling State – 47.0 

9. Alcorn State – 46.5 

10. Alabama A&M – 39.5 

11. Bethune-Cookman – 35.5 

12. Mississippi Valley State – 17.0 

