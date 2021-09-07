SWAC Top Players of Week 1

The SWAC announced its offensive and defensive players of the week after Week 1.

The Southwestern Athletic Conference has named Alabama A&M’s Aqeel Glass, Jackson State’s Aubrey Miller, Grambling State’s Garrett Urban, and Prairie View A&M’s Jawon Pass it’s SWAC Football Players of the Week for their outstanding performances during games played this past week of competition.

SWAC STARS IN WEEK 1

Glass; Credit: USA Today Sports

Top Offensive Player of Week 1

Aqeel Glass (Alabama A&M)

Glass (St. Louis, Mo.) showed the skill set that helped elevate him to the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year crown at the conclusion of the spring season. His stellar play at quarterback helped lead Alabama A&M to a thrilling 42-41 victory over South Carolina State to open the 2021 season.

Glass went 28-of-49 for 426 yards and four touchdowns through the air while adding one touchdown on the ground. Over the course of the game he would connect on 32 and 35-yard strikes before rushing the ball for the game winning score from one yard out, to give AAMU a 42-41 lead with 6:30 left to play in regulation.

Jackson State linebacker Aubrey Miller, Jr., (45) and defensive lineman Jaumonie Crain (96) stop Alabama State running back Ezra Gray (20) in second half action at Hornet Stadium on the ASU campus in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday March 20, 2021. Asu51; © Mickey Welsh / Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Top Defensive Player of Week 1

Aubrey Miller Jr. (Jackson State)

Miller (Memphis, Tenn.) had a game high nine tackles and recorded one sack for a Jackson State defense that kept Florida A&M out of the end zone while also limiting the Rattlers to 234 yards of total offense.

He contributed 1 tackle for loss (15 yards), 1 pass breakup, highlighted by 7 unassisted stops during JSU’s 7-6 win over Florida A&M at the Orange Blossom Classic.

Top Specialist in Week 1

Garrett Urban (Grambling)

Urban (Houston, Texas) was a key factor for Grambling State’s special teams unit during the Tigers 16-10 win over Tennessee State. He punted the ball six times for a total of 246 yards (41 yards per punt) with a long of 51 yards.

Urban would go on to connect on a 24-yard field goal attempt with 9:48 remaining in regulation to push GSU’s lead to 16-10 which would subsequently be the final score of the contest.

Sept. 4; Prairie View A & M's QB Pass warming up. Credit: Kyle T. Mosley

Top Newcomer in Week 1

Jawon Pass (Prairie View A&M)

Pass (Columbus, Ga.) a transfer from Louisville led a Prairie View A&M Panthers offensive unit that racked up 486 yards of total offense on 75 plays. He completed 25-of-37 passes for 354 yards with three passing touchdowns.

His efforts helped lead PVAMU to a 40-17 season opening win over Texas Southern in the Labor Day Classic.

*Data provided by the SWAC Media department.

