Alabama State Men's Tennis Team Four-Peats As SWAC Tournament Champions

The Hornets played in their eighth straight SWAC Championship match.

Kyle T. Mosley

Alabama State University won its fourth straight SWAC Men's Tennis Tournament Championship, defeating Jackson State 4-0 in the title tilt on Sunday.

The Hornets played in their eighth straight SWAC Championship match and improved to 15-10 overall. ASU also won the regular season SWAC title for the fourth consecutive year.

David Jeanne Grandinot was named the tournament MVP and joined the all-tournament team with teammates Lun Oburul and Alex Verlaguet.

Matis Amier, Verlague, Grandinot, and Matteo Lataste won on courts one and two to give ASU a 1-0 lead going into singles play.

Grandinot and Obrul made it 3-0 with wins at No. 1 and No. 3 singles. Oburl clinched the match on court two.

Alabama State earns the SWAC's automatic bid to the NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Tournament. The 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Selection Show will be held on Monday, Apr. 28 at 4:30 pm (CT)/5:30 ET on NCAA.com.  

Teams will find out their opponents and the tournament bracket during this show. The selections will be announced at 5:30 pm ET, and the lineups will be posted immediately afterward at 6 pm ET, according to an NCAA document.

SWAC All-Tournament Team

  • Lun Obrul, Alabama State
  • Alexandre Verlaguet, Alabama State
  • David J. Grandinot, Alabama State (MVP)
  • David Leon, Alcorn State
  • Jhoan Vaquero, Jackson State
  • Maas Schotanus, Jackson State

2025 SWAC Men's Tennis Tournament Championship Match

Alabama State 4, Jackson State 0

Apr 20, 2025 at New Orleans, La. | (City Park Tennis Center)

SINGLES

  • David J. Grandinot (ASUM) def. Alejandro Pinilla (JSUM) 6-1, 6-0
  • Alexandre Verlaguet (ASUM) def. Feder. Pickenstainer (JSUM) 6-3, 6-0
  • Lun Obrul (ASUM) def. Maas Schotanus (JSUM) 6-1, 6-2
  • Matis Amier (ASUM) vs. Ching Chang Chiu (JSUM) unfinished
  • Gordan Fran Mileusni (ASUM) vs. Jhoan Vaquero (JSUM) unfinished
  • Eloi Roux (ASUM) vs. Gokalp Ayar (JSUM) unfinished

DOUBLES

  • Matis Amier/Alexandre Verlaguet (ASUM) def. Maas Schotanus/Ching Chang Chiu (JSUM) 6-3
  • David J. Grandinot/Matteo Lataste (ASUM) def. Alejandro Pinilla/Feder. Pickenstainer (JSUM) 6-3
  • Lun Obrul/Gordan Fran Mileusni (ASUM) vs. Jhoan Vaquero/Gokalp Ayar (JSUM) unfinished

Match Notes:

Jackson State 8-11 | Alabama State 15-10

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1); Singles (1,3,2)

Alabama State wins the 2025 SWAC Men's Tennis Tournament 2025

Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.

