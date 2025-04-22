Alabama State Men's Tennis Team Four-Peats As SWAC Tournament Champions
Alabama State University won its fourth straight SWAC Men's Tennis Tournament Championship, defeating Jackson State 4-0 in the title tilt on Sunday.
The Hornets played in their eighth straight SWAC Championship match and improved to 15-10 overall. ASU also won the regular season SWAC title for the fourth consecutive year.
David Jeanne Grandinot was named the tournament MVP and joined the all-tournament team with teammates Lun Oburul and Alex Verlaguet.
Matis Amier, Verlague, Grandinot, and Matteo Lataste won on courts one and two to give ASU a 1-0 lead going into singles play.
Grandinot and Obrul made it 3-0 with wins at No. 1 and No. 3 singles. Oburl clinched the match on court two.
Alabama State earns the SWAC's automatic bid to the NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Tournament. The 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Selection Show will be held on Monday, Apr. 28 at 4:30 pm (CT)/5:30 ET on NCAA.com.
Teams will find out their opponents and the tournament bracket during this show. The selections will be announced at 5:30 pm ET, and the lineups will be posted immediately afterward at 6 pm ET, according to an NCAA document.
SWAC All-Tournament Team
- Lun Obrul, Alabama State
- Alexandre Verlaguet, Alabama State
- David J. Grandinot, Alabama State (MVP)
- David Leon, Alcorn State
- Jhoan Vaquero, Jackson State
- Maas Schotanus, Jackson State
2025 SWAC Men's Tennis Tournament Championship Match
Alabama State 4, Jackson State 0
Apr 20, 2025 at New Orleans, La. | (City Park Tennis Center)
SINGLES
- David J. Grandinot (ASUM) def. Alejandro Pinilla (JSUM) 6-1, 6-0
- Alexandre Verlaguet (ASUM) def. Feder. Pickenstainer (JSUM) 6-3, 6-0
- Lun Obrul (ASUM) def. Maas Schotanus (JSUM) 6-1, 6-2
- Matis Amier (ASUM) vs. Ching Chang Chiu (JSUM) unfinished
- Gordan Fran Mileusni (ASUM) vs. Jhoan Vaquero (JSUM) unfinished
- Eloi Roux (ASUM) vs. Gokalp Ayar (JSUM) unfinished
DOUBLES
- Matis Amier/Alexandre Verlaguet (ASUM) def. Maas Schotanus/Ching Chang Chiu (JSUM) 6-3
- David J. Grandinot/Matteo Lataste (ASUM) def. Alejandro Pinilla/Feder. Pickenstainer (JSUM) 6-3
- Lun Obrul/Gordan Fran Mileusni (ASUM) vs. Jhoan Vaquero/Gokalp Ayar (JSUM) unfinished
Match Notes:
Jackson State 8-11 | Alabama State 15-10
Order of finish: Doubles (2,1); Singles (1,3,2)