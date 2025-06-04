HBCU Legends

UPDATE: Allegation Details Emerge In Lawsuit Against Texas Southern Athletic Director

The latest developments in the lawsuit against Texas Southern's Athletic Director. Details have surfaced in the ongoing legal battle.

Kyle T. Mosley

Dr. Kevin Granger - Texas Southern University
Dr. Kevin Granger - Texas Southern University / Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends
We previously reported on a lawsuit filed by Tony Buzbee's law firm on behalf of the Plaintiff against Dr. Kevin Granger, the vice president of intercollegiate athletics at Texas Southern University.

The Plaintiff filed the "Original Petition and Jury Demand" in the District Court of Harris County, Texas, on June 2, 2025, identifying the Defendant as Kevin Granger and accusing him of sexual assault and harassment.

The Plaintiff requests to proceed with the case under a Level 3 Discovery Control Plan, as specified in Texas Rule of Civil Procedure 190.4.

Furthermore, the Plaintiff requests monetary relief exceeding $1,000,000.00, which encompasses damages of all types, penalties, costs, expenses, pre-judgment interest, post-judgment interest, and attorney's fees.

The Plaintiff claims that Dr. Kevin Granger knowingly caused unwanted physical contact, resulting in bodily injury, and has requested a trial by jury related to the allegations outlined in the lawsuit.

Texas Southern University's communications department sent HBCU Legends the following after a request for an official statement:

"Texas Southern University became aware of the allegations involving a senior member of the leadership team following the filing of civil litigation. The University takes all allegations of misconduct seriously, as the safety of our students, student-athletes, and employees is our top priority. As a standard practice, the University does not comment on pending litigation."

Earlier, TSU issued the following statement to its alumni and staff members:

"Dear Tigers and Tiger Families,

In the coming days, you may see media coverage regarding allegations of misconduct involving a senior member of the Texas Southern University leadership team. This afternoon, the University was made aware of these serious allegations through the filing of a civil lawsuit.

While the University is not named as a party in the litigation, please be assured that Texas Southern University takes all allegations of misconduct seriously. In alignment with our policies and values, we have initiated an independent investigation to ensure a fair and thorough review of the matter. The executive in question has been placed on administrative leave.

The safety and well-being of all members of our community, students, student-athletes, faculty, and staff, remain our highest priority. Due to the sensitive nature of this matter and to preserve the integrity of the investigative process, the University will not offer any further comments at this time.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support."

HBCU Legends will share more information regarding the allegations made against Dr. Granger.


Disclaimer: The allegations described in this article are based on publicly available court filings and official statements. Dr. Kevin Granger is presumed innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law. HBCU Legends does not make any judgment regarding the truth of these claims and is reporting solely on the existence of the lawsuit and related statements. Legal proceedings are ongoing, and all parties’ rights are respected. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Dr. Kevin Granger
Dr. Kevin Granger / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends


Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

Kyle T. Mosley

