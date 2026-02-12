LOVB: Thompson & Mruzik Lead Houston To Dominant 3-Set Victory Against Nebraska

LOVB Houston delivered a commanding performance Wednesday night, sweeping LOVB Nebraska 25-10, 25-20, 28-26 in a women’s professional volleyball match at Fort Bend Epicenter. Houston is on a five-game winning streak before facing Madison in Kansas City on Sunday, Feb. 15.

“What a fun night for our girls and our team,” Sanja Tomašević, Houston LOVB coach. “We had so much fun and enjoyed the game tonight. I think they did a great job executing a game plan, especially offensively. Our set ran great offense, and I think our passing was good at times for her to be able to do what she does best.”

Houston (60 points) overwhelmed Nebraska (40 points) with efficiency on the attack and steady defense, finishing with 52 kills and a .459 hitting percentage compared to Nebraska’s 36 kills and .200 clip.

Jordan Thompson led Houston with a match-high 18 kills on 33 swings, hitting .485 and adding seven digs. Jess Mruzik added 17 kills while posting a team-best .538 hitting percentage on 26 attempts. Madi Rishiel contributed 10 kills and eight digs, and Amber Igiede chipped in eight kills while hitting .700. Raphaela Folie added four kills and hit .667.

“I love bringing energy, you know, especially as middles,” Amber Igiede told HBCU Legends. We are always trying to command the net, and I think Sonia has always told us to um really tell our blockers so we can all be on the same page, you know, what the game plan is across the net. And I always feel like bringing energy is always very contagious, no matter who gives it.”

Houston’s offense was balanced and clean, committing just three attack errors on 98 attempts. The team also totaled 50 assists and 40 digs, with Lauren Briseño anchoring the back row with 11 digs. Houston finished with four aces and posted an 83.3% dig percentage.

Nebraska was led by Kimberly Drewniok, who had 14 kills and 15 points. Jordan Larson added seven points with six kills, and Jaali Winters recorded four kills while hitting .429. Nebraska hit .226 in the opening set but struggled to keep pace as Houston built an early separation.

Houston set the tone early, hitting efficiently and limiting Nebraska’s offense in the first set. Nebraska committed 12 attack errors and recorded a 36% kill percentage, while Houston posted 53.1%.

The second set was more competitive, but Houston maintained control, led by strong performances from Thompson and Mruzik. Nebraska gained momentum late in the third set, extending play before Houston secured the sweep, 28-26.

Defensively, Houston out-dug Nebraska 40-34 and converted 31.2% of its dig-to-convert opportunities. Nebraska finished with a 65.4% dig percentage and four total blocks, matching Houston at the net.

Houston also dominated in transition, posting a .412 transition efficiency compared to Nebraska’s .196. The hosts converted 74.5% of side-out opportunities, while Nebraska managed 47%.

With the straight-sets victory, Houston demonstrated its depth and offensive strength, winning every set and controlling key statistics from the service line to the net.