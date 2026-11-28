The top team in college basketball looked the part as the No. 1 Houston Cougars returned home to Fertitta Center on Friday evening and dominated the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 77-46 to improve to 7-0 on the season.

Oakland dropped to 1-8. Houston had all the momentum from last week's Players Era Eight championship in Las Vegas and cruised to another non-conference win.

Here are three key takeaways.

Superiority Showing Early

Nov 27, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Oakland Golden Grizzlies forward Chris Fields Jr. (2) is squeezed between Houston Cougars center Arafan Diane (13) and forward Joseph Tugler (11) in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston was off to the races and got out to an 11-0 lead. That was eventually extended to 21-2 and 28-5. The Cougars were getting to the free-throw line while making outside jump shots as well. Houston eventually got close to a 30-point lead in the first half.

Houston only gave up 17 points in the first half. There were a lot of similarities to the last matchup against Oakland last season, as the Cougars also only gave up 17 first-half points then. The final score was also 78-45. The Cougars completely dominated the glass, 39-20, and had double the offensive rebounds as well.

Mercy Miller’s Career Night Again

Miller had scored 21 points in the Players Era Eight title game against No. 11 Kansas, which was a career high. That only lasted a week, as Miller broke that mark and put up a new career high 23 points against Oakland. This was his second straight game with 20 points.

The 6-foot-4 junior guard was the leading scorer in the game, shooting seven out of 10from the field and three out of six from 3-point range. Miller was also a perfect 6/6 from the free-throw line. He added five rebounds, three assists and four steals in 29 minutes.

Miller has turned into a reliable backcourt partner with senior point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. and has taken the next step. The former four-star recruit was known as an offensive force in high school and is now showing that. His production will be important. He's now averaging 12.8 points, four rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game on 47 percent shooting.

More Outside Scoring

The Cougars have been primarily a paint-scoring team, and that has worked well so far. While Houston had 24 paint points in this one, 53 of the points scored were from outside that area. The Cougars showed they can get it done in other ways, although that isn't their strength.

Houston went nine out of 20 from 3-point range, good for 45 percent. The Cougars shot 50 percent overall from the field (27/54) and hit some shots from the midrange as well, which included floaters.

UH was also 14 out of 14 from the line. Fifth-year guard Chendall Weaver was the second-highest scorer with 14 points off the bench. That was also a career-high. He went two out of three from beyond the arc and six-for-eight from the field. His offense has looked very effective.

Up next, Houston takes on Queens NC on Sunday afternoon.