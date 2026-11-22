When the Houston Cougars lost four starters over the offseason, the backcourt was going forward was going to be a major question. Guard play has always been a strength for Houston over the years under coach Kelvin Sampson, and the new-look backcourt has already delivered against high-level competition early this season.

Senior point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. was the MVP of the Players Era Eight and took over with his outstanding three-game campaign, but it was junior guard Mercy Miller who really came into his own in Las Vegas this week.

Mercy's Breakout

Nov 19, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Houston Cougars guard Mercy Miller (25) reacts in the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks during the championship game of the Players Era 8 tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is Miller's third season in the program and took the time to develop within the system. He got his opportunity to start this season and has taken off recently. Miller has earned every bit of the starting role and is one of the most experienced players in Sampson's culture.

Houston needs someone to take some of the scoring responsibility off Thomas, and it looks like Miller has been up for the role. In order for the Cougars to be successful this season, it will need Miller to be successful as a scorer.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound junior put up a team-high 21 points against No. 11 Kansas in the Players Era Eight championship game on Thursday night. It was a career high in points for Miller, who was also the leading rebounder with eight and added four assists as well as three steals.

Miller caught fire from 3-point range and made four triples total, with three of them early in the first half to help give Houston a big lead. He shot six out of 12 from the field and was also five out of six from the free-throw line.

The Los Angeles native was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and was a top-50 prospect according to 247Sports. Miller was a natural offensively and put up almost 30 points per game along with nine rebounds.

Miller is likely Houston's best rebounding guard and has also scored double-digit points over the last four games. He scored 15 against Rutgers in the Players Era opener and 15 against Jacksonville State.

Miller started to heat up towards the end of last season and played in 36 games, including 13 points and seven rebounds in the Big 12 Championship against Arizona. He had to take the next step over the offseason, and the improvement has shown.

As long as Miller stays consistent, Houston's backcourt looks to be in good shape. Miller is currently averaging 12.8 points, four rebounds and 3.3 assists per game 46.8-percent shooting overall.