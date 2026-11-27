The top-ranked Houston Cougars have returned to Fertitta Center this week after an incredibly successful Players Era Eight tournament title in Las Vegas. Houston is flying high at 6-0 after taking down what was No. 1 Florida and No. 11 Kansas in back-to-back days.

Houston is back at the top of the rankings and will face a non-conference opponent that it did last season to open a four-game homestand. The Cougars are taking on coach Greg Kampe's Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

Houston Faces a Battle Tested Program

Nov 19, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Kansas Jayhawks in the championship game of the Players Era 8 tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oakland is a team that isn't unknown to facing the highest level of competition. In fact, the last time that the Cougars went head-to-head with Oakland was when Houston was ranked No. 1 in the country. In week two of last season, the Cougars were the AP No. 1 and easily took care of the Golden Grizzlies 78-45.

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Oakland has faced the No. 1 team in the country for the past three seasons, with two of those years being against Houston. The Golden Grizzlies faced a No. 1 Kansas team in 2024 and lost by 21 points in Allen Fieldhouse.

Oakland had a monster of a schedule to open up the 2025-26 season with Michigan as the opener, followed by Purdue and then Houston. Michigan ended up winning the title, while Purdue made it to the Elite Eight and Houston to the Sweet 16.

The Golden Grizzlies are just coming off a big 46-point loss against Purdue. Oakland is just 1-7 entering this game, and it bodes well for Houston as a chance to get a home win and maintain the No.1 ranking.

Oakland went 16-16 last season and lost in the first round of the Horizon League tournament. Kampe has once again tested his team significantly, as Oakland has already faced Michigan again. The Golden Grizzlies have also faced Power Four schools such as Arizona State, No. 15 Alabama and Stanford.

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson made it clear last season how much respect he has for Kampe, who is seventh all-time in Division I games coached all time at 1310 and has the ninth-most wins among Division I coaches with 732. Oakland made it to the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, where it took down No. 3 seed Kentucky in historic fashion in the first round as a 14 seed.

Kampe has spent all 43 seasons of his career with Oakland and has a 732-578 record. He is 1-1 against Houston and is 0-1 against Sampson. The all-time series for Houston against Oakland is tied 1-1 and the Cougars have a great chance to take the lead.