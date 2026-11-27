The No. 1 Houston Cougars are the talk of college basketball currently as the top team in the nation after a special Players Era Eight championship win in Las Vegas. Houston beat top-12 teams in back-to-back days and sits with a 6-0 record.

While senior point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. earned the MVP of that tournament and has been one of the biggest names on the team, Houston has a key boost off the bench that was critical to its success and will be going forward.

That is transfer senior guard Chendall Weaver, who signed in August. He didn't see any action until the second game of the season after his temporary restraining order from a Texas District Court was received on Nov. 9. However, that was initially for just under two weeks, meaning that Weaver would only be eligible until Nov. 19. It ended up being extended to Dec. 2, per the Houston Chronicle's Joseph Duarte.

He made full use of his first five games and showed what a difference he can make with his energy and hustle. There's a reason why Weaver was deemed a perfect fit for coach Kelvin Sampson's system. Weaver was an important part of the signature win over No. 1 Florida, with nine points, one rebound and one steal that kept Houston afloat in the first half.

Now, Houston needed confirmation that he would be eligible for the rest of the season. The Cougars received that great news on Thanksgiving Eve as 153rd District Court Judge Susan McCoy of Tarrant County gave a ruling of a temporary injunction that will indeed make him eligible for the rest of the 2026-27 season.

Details on Weaver's Eligibility

Nov 18, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Houston Cougars guard Chendall Weaver (7) celebrates after scoring a three-point basket against the Florida Gators during the first half in a semifinal game of the Players Era Eight tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The new trial date for his case is now set for June 7, 2027. That is more than two months from the national championship, which means Weaver is now set to roll and perform with confidence seeing his fifth-year saga seeing some kind of conclusion that could very well end up holding.

Sampson interrupted Wednesday's practice to announce this news, per Chris Baldwin of PaperCity Houston.

"Everybody just started going crazy, mobbing him. It was great," fifth-year forward Delrecco Gillespie said.

The 6-foot-3 guard out of Mansfield, Texas, is currently averaging 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 52 percent from the field. Weaver is also shooting 57 percent from three and 93 percent from the free-throw line.

Weaver's season high so far is 11 points, six rebounds, and two steals against Rutgers in the Players Era. Weaver spent his last three seasons at Texas, while he started his career at UT Arlington. Given how close it is at the top of college basketball, a junkyard dog like Weaver could really make a difference to the top-ranked Cougars.

"I never thought I wouldn't have him," Sampson said, per Baldwin. "I didn't temper my substitution with him and play somebody else cause I may not have him. I always thought it would work out. Look at college basketball. It's a mess. I don't know how you can tell this kid can't play and tell this kid he can play. But Chendall brings us an energy guy. He's worked hard at his free-throw shooting."