The No. 8 Houston Cougars got an early signature win after defeating No. 1 Florida 86-76 in the semifinals of the Players Era Eight tournament on Wednesday afternoon in Las Vegas.

Even though it's still mid-November, this is a big-time victory for Houston to take down the No. 1 team in the country in the fashion that it did. Houston ended up leading by double digits for a large portion of the second half and won by 10. The Cougars now advance to the Players Era Eight championship, where they will take on a Big 12 foe in No. 11 Kansas.

Houston won its second straight game against an AP No. 1 team, with the last time being against Duke in the 2025 Final Four. The last time Houston won a regular-season game against the No. 1 team was back in 1978 against Arkansas at home. It's been over 48 years.

Here are three takeaways from this big win.

Dedan Thomas’ Attack Taking Over

Nov 18, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Houston Cougars guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (9) reacts during the first half in a semifinal game of the Players Era Eight tournament against the Florida Gators at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Vegas native put together an outstanding performance that is now the talk of the college basketball world.

Thomas Jr. was just named to the Wooden Award Preseason Watchlist and delivered a career-high 30 points, along with two rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes.

He was 10 out of 17 from the field overall and also made two 3-pointers. Thomas was a perfect eight out of eight from the free-throw line as well. Per ESPN Research, Thomas is the only player in the last 20 seasons with at least 30 points, no turnovers, and no fouls against the AP No. 1 team.

17 of those points were scored in the first half when Houston’s offense desperately needed that boost. Florida just could not stop Thomas when he attacked the basket, and he just found a way to keep on scoring.

Second Half Takeover

Nov 18, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Houston Cougars forward Chase McCarty (24) reacts after scoring against the Florida Gators during the second half in a semifinal game of the Players Era Eight tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston was down 37-40 at halftime and only shot 37 percent from the field and was two-for-eight from three. Not only that, but the Cougars were getting out-rebounded by three, while the Gators shot 52 percent from the field and 60 percent from downtown.

The Cougars were only down three at that point, thanks to going 13 out of 15 from the line and attacking in the paint. It all changed in the second half, and Houston won 49-36. Houston came out with a different energy on offense and did what it does best, which is rebound and score second-chance points, along with attacking the basket.

Houston started out on a 20-7 run, and that also included an 11-0 spurt where the Cougars initially built out the double-digit lead. The Cougars eventually took their largest lead of the game at 14 points just around the seven-minute mark of the second half. Houston shot 62 percent from the field in the last 20 minutes and was a perfect 12 out of 12 on free throws.

Two players along with Thomas scored in double digits in the second half, with junior guard Mercy Miller scoring 10 and senior forward Joseph Tugler scoring 10 as well. Miller ended up being the second-leading scorer for Houston with 13 total points, and Tugler was able to play 32 total minutes.

Tugler added 12 total points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals. His effort as Houston’s most important player was shown. He was a big part of some of the runs along with redshirt sophomore forward Chase McCarty, who scored all eight points of his in the second half.

Houston dominated the paint 34-10 in the second half and out-rebounded the Gators 17-8. The Cougars tallied 13 second-chance points. UH won points in the paint 44-18 total.

Incredibly Physical Fight

This was a big-time battle, and it felt that way throughout the entire game. Both teams kept exchanging blows in the first half, and the physicality of both programs was on full display. A key part of the game was the battle of the frontcourts, and Houston’s bigs got 19 total rebounds compared to 13 for Florida.

Houston was diving on the floor, but so was Florida in equally tough fashion. The Cougars were able to draw a lot of fouls and convert them into free throws. Houston went 25 out of 27 total from the line, compared to seven out of nine for Florida. Houston shot 49 percent overall, while Florida was at 50.