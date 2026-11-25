The Houston Cougars are the new No. 1 team in the nation, and the excellent 6-0 start has been spearheaded by senior point guard Dedan Thomas Jr.

The transfer from LSU has turned into an early star for the Cougars, and it's clear that his talents have added another layer to the Houston offense. Thomas has been the leading scorer for Houston in five out of the six games, and it seems like he really was the perfect fit for Coach Kelvin Sampson's system.

Thomas is showing what he's truly capable of, and has been doing it against the best competition. The 21-year-old was just named the Players Era Eight MVP for his outstanding three-game stretch in the prestigious Las Vegas tournament.

Dedan Thomas Jr. is the Guy

Nov 19, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Houston Cougars guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (9) controls the ball against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half during the championship game of the Players Era 8 tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the three wins over Rutgers, No. 1 Florida, and No. 11 Kansas, Thomas averaged 22.3 points, 4.7 assists, and 1.7 rebounds, along with a 3.5 assist-to-turnover ratio. He had 14 assists and just four turnovers in the Players Era, which shows why he goes along well with the Cougars because they don't turn the ball over much under Sampson.

Thomas was also named the Big 12 Conference Player of the Week for his performances. Not only that, but the 6-foot-1, 180-pound point guard put together a historic outing that also put him in tremendous company.

The Las Vegas native put on a show in his hometown against No. 1 Florida, with a career-high 30 points, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal. He was 10 out of 17 from the field and a perfect eight out of eight from the free-throw line.

With that, Thomas became the first NCAA Division I player in the last 20 years to put up at least 30 points, 0 turnovers and 0 fouls against the AP No.1 team.

Additionally, Thomas joined the legendary Dwyane Wade of Marquette as the only NCAA Division I player in the last 30 years to post at least 120 points, 30-plus assists, 10-plus steals and a 6-0 record in the first six games with a team.

Houston looks to have an efficient offense this season, and that is in large part thanks to Thomas. He is able to attack the paint with ease thanks to his quickness and handles, as well as get to the line. Thomas also has quick hands and can make plays in transition off the defense.

There is a conversation to be had about Thomas being one of the best, if not the best, point guards in the Big 12. Thomas was on the All-Big 12 Preseason Team. He's also on the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Top 20 Watch List, as well as the Wooden Award Watch List.

Thomas is averaging 20 points per game, along with 5.7 assists, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.7 steals, while shooting 52.1 percent overall, 50 percent from three, and 84.8 percent from the free-throw line.