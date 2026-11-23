After winning the Players Era Eight tournament in impressive fashion in Las Vegas, the Houston Cougars improved to 6-0 and a big jump was awaiting them in the rankings.

Houston moved up seven spots and is now the new No. 1 team in the country after the Week 3 AP Poll was released on Monday afternoon. It was widely expected that Houston would be in the top spot after its performance in the Players Era was taken notice of nationally.

The Cougars beat what was No. 1 Florida by 10 points on Wednesday, 86-76, after a dominant second half where they outscored the Gators 49-36. The following day, Houston beat No. 11 Kansas 92-83 in the Players Era championship game after it led by 20 points at halftime.

Those games fully determined that Houston was indeed the top team in the nation at this point. Houston got 55 of the 59 first-place votes. The rise to No. 1 in Week 3 made history in a number of ways for Houston.

Details on Houston's Historic No. 1 Rank

Nov 19, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Kansas Jayhawks in the championship game of the Players Era 8 tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston's seven-spot improvement from No. 8 to No. 1 was tied for the highest jump to the No. 1 ranking in AP Poll history. The only other team to do so was West Virginia back in 1957-58 during the week of Dec. 23. That makes it almost 59 years since any team has been able to match that.

In another key milestone for the program, coach Kelvin Sampson has now led Houston to 12 weeks at the No. 1 position, which breaks the previous school record set by legendary coach Guy V. Lewis over the course of 1956-86.

The last time that Houston was No. 1 was back in Week 2 of last season, the only week in which the Cougars held the top spot. Houston has now been No. 1 for the fourth time in the last five seasons. The Cougars spent seven weeks as No. 1 back in the 2022-23 season.

In order to get to this point, Houston became just the fifth school in NCAA Division I history to beat the AP No. 1 team and then beat another ranked team the next day. Not only that, but Kansas was ranked in the top 12.

The Cougars have a 41-7 record overall as the No. 1 team and have a four-game homestand coming up at Fertitta Center that will begin with Oakland on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. Houston has a great chance to maintain the No. 1 ranking for the next two weeks with the next four opponents not being from the Power Four conferences.