Houston Basketball Earns Commitment From Elite Four-Star Point Guard

Houston Cougars basketball just added to their 2027 recruiting class with a massive addition of one of the best point guard recruits in the country.

Darrell Davis, who is ranked as the No. 6 point guard in the class of 2027 per 247Sports, just committed to Houston on Sunday, right after his visit with the Cougars on Sept. 5.

Davis is a four-star recruit out of the SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio. He's listed at 6-foot-1 and 160 pounds. Davis is also ranked the No. 3 player overall in Ohio and No. 31 overall in the country, according to 247Sports.

More on Davis Committing to Houston

He also received two other Power Four conference offers from Florida State and Mississippi State, but chose to go with coach Kelvin Sampson's Houston program.

Houston first offered Davis back on June 17, and it's clear that the visit to Houston this past weekend did the trick. Davis is scheduled to visit Mississippi State on Sept. 17, but Houston has to feel good about getting the commitment.

Davis joins combo guard Oneal Delancy as the second member of Houston's 2027 high school class, which is currently ranked 16th in the country per 247Sports. Delancy committed in July as one of the best combo guards in the class as a four-star recruit.

Davis is a true point guard, and there are expectations for him to continue Houston's long line of strong point guard play during the Sampson era. The Cougars have been one of the best in the country at developing floor generals, from Kingston Flemings to Milos Uzan to Jamal Shead.

Not to mention the overall guard playwith LJ Cryer, Marcus Sasser, and Quentin Grimes. That kind of development speaks to the current recruits about Houston unlocking their true potential.

Davis is crafty and can score on all levels while being a true lead point guard who can share the backcourt. He seems to be versatile as a scorer and is "one of the best handlers in the class," according to Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports.

Davis looks to have the ability to find a way to get his own shot with the passing ability and ball-sharing of a point guard. His shooting overall, especially from the outside, still needs a lot of work. There's no doubt about his potential to grow at that.

Defensively, his size could be a concern, but Houston has made it work and developed smaller guards into elite defensive players. Shead is an example of that, as he is also 6-foot-1. However, Shead significantly increased his strength at Houston. Davis could as well.

That's not to say he's the next Shead, but Davis is quick on the defensive end with an ability to hold his own. Per Finkelstein's scouting report, he excels in the two areas Houston guards must: long rebounds and forcing turnovers to create offense off them.