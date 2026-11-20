The No. 8 Houston Cougars got it done and became the Players Era Eight tournament champions for the first time after a 92-83 win over No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks in the title game on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

The Cougars strung three straight victories in a row and finally found success in a tournament that had given them some struggles over the past two years. That also included a win over No. 1 Florida.

Houston point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. was named the MVP of the tournament for his 67 total points over the three games. He scored 16 points, dished eight assists, and had three steals along with two rebounds against Kansas.

Junior guard Mercy Miller ended up being the leading scorer in the championship with a career-high 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Four players were in double digits overall, as fifth-year forward Delrecco Gillespie had 19 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks, while redshirt sophomore Chase McCarty had 12 points and five rebounds.

Houston is now 6-0 to start the season and could very well be the new No. 1 on Monday.

Here are three key takeaways.

Incredible Start

Nov 19, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Houston Cougars guard Mercy Miller (25) controls the ball against Kansas Jayhawks guard Trent Perry (23) in the first half during the championship game of the Players Era 8 tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston came out of the gate with a bang and basically picked up where it left off in the second half against Florida. The Cougars got out to a quick 15-3 lead just after the first five minutes and extended that all the way to 26-8 just before the under-12 timeout.

The Cougars were all over the Jayhawks in every category and took over on both ends of the floor. It seemed like Houston was able to do whatever it wanted on offense. It was an early 3-point barrage from Miller, who made three out of his four triples during this stretch.

Houston took a 24-point lead with 53 seconds to go in the first half 54-30, after a 3-pointer from McCarty. It was the largest lead of the game. That was tied for the most first-half points allowed by a Bill Self-coached Kansas team ever.

The Cougars got some good production off the bench in the final few minutes from senior guard Corey Hadnot II and junior forward Braden East.

The Cougars ultimately led 54-34 at halftime and maintained a close-to-20-point advantage throughout the first half. Houston held Kansas to 36 percent shooting from the field as well.

Domination of Strengths

Sampson has talked about Houston sticking to its strengths, and the Cougars did really well in that during the first half. Houston came to life in those strengths when it needed to down the stretch. Houston had 22 second-chance points total, with 18 of those in the first half. UH had six times the amount of second-chance points in the first half at 18-3.

The Cougars dominated the offensive glass throughout and won 17-12 overall. Houston won the rebounding battle 41-36, but that was more of a successful factor in the first half.

UH forced 15 turnovers and got 23 points out of them. 11 of those turnovers were from forced steals. McCarty, Miller and Thomas each had three steals. Paint points is how the Cougars score on offense and they dominated that 40-24.

Senior forward Joseph Tugler was masterful in the win and came up big in so many ways. Tugler had seven points, eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes.

Survived Second Half

It seemed like Houston would just cruise to the finish line, but Kansas put up a commendable fight and made it a close game late. The Cougars had to earn every bit of this win in the last five minutes. The Jayhawks went on a 12-0 run over a four-minute stretch that brought them back in the contest.

Houston’s offense went through a scoring drought and just didn’t look the same as in the first half. The half-court offense was stagnant, and the Cougars were also missing shots. Kansas was able to attack and successfully rebound the ball.

Free throws are normally a category that Houston wins, but Kansas ended up shooting more than double the number of free throws as Houston in the second half. The Cougars went 11 out of 14 in the second half, while the Jayhawks were 25 out of 30. In total, KU got 41 attempts and made 33, compared to 20 out of 23 total for UH.

Freshman guard Tyran Stokes scored 22 points even after an injury on Wednesday and also had 11 rebounds. He was the catalyst for the comeback.

Kansas went on a late 10-0 run, and the lead was cut down to just four points at 81-77 with 2:34 left. Thomas made back-to-back shots that put it away. Thomas also found Gillespie on a cross-court pass for a dunk.