The Houston Cougars have put together an impressive Players Era Eight tournament run so far in Las Vegas. They are now in the championship game after taking care of No. 1 Florida in the semifinals on Wednesday, by a score of 86-76.

Houston dominating the second half against the No. 1 team in the country, led by senior point guard Dedan Thomas Jr.'s career-high 30 points, caught the attention of the college basketball world. The Cougars are 5-0 and have a lot going their way.

However, they'll now play their third game in three days for the title, and it will be against a familiar opponent. Houston will be battling its Big 12 rival Kansas Jayhawks on Thursday night.

Houston vs Kansas in Players Era

Nov 18, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Houston Cougars guard Mercy Miller (25) celebrates with Chendall Weaver (7) and Dedan Thomas Jr. (9) after defeating the Florida Gators during the second half in a semifinal game of the Players Era Eight tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cougars were already scheduled to play Kansas this season at home on Feb. 1, but will now have to play them twice this year. It could even be three times if they meet during the Big 12 Championship.

Kansas comes in ranked No. 11, but could be without star freshman guard Tyran Stokes in this game who is still reportedly dealing with a bone bruise. Stokes did not play against West Virginia in the semifinals, a game that the Jayhawks got by and won after trailing by five points at the half.

Kansas eventually won 86-82 due to a big second half where it outscored WVU 42-33. Senior guard Trey White led the way with 21 points, six rebounds and three assists. He is averaging over 19 points per game and will be a key part of this game.

The Jayhawks have a deeper backcourt, with sophomore guard Leroy Blyden Jr. averaging over 13 points per game as well. Not to mention, the frontcourt is very talented, with two seniors in Keanu Dawes and Trey-Kaufman Renn.

This won't be a fully healthy Kansas team as it's also without point guard Melvin Council Jr. Regardless, this will be another physical challenge with a team that is strong offensively in similar areas that Houston is in terms of the paint and getting to the free-throw line.

The Cougars' defense will get tested in their interior a lot. Thomas Jr. has been consistent so far as the leading scorer in all five games and is now averaging over 20 points per game. The Cougars will need scoring across the board, just like how they put up 86 against the AP No. 1.

This Big 12 matchup in the Players Era title game is poised to be interesting, and tip-off will be at 10 p.m. CST on ESPN.