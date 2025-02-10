How to watch Houston vs. Baylor basketball: TV channel, live stream, predictions
Fresh off a road win Saturday at Colorado, Houston turns right around and plays again Monday night.
The Cougars will be back at the Fertitta Center to take on Baylor in a Big 12 Conference contest that will be televised on ESPN as part of the network’s “Big Monday” slate of games.
Houston (19-4, 11-1), which is tied with Arizona atop the Big 12 standings, comes in having won 15 of its last 16 ballgames, the latest a 69-59 win Saturday in Colorado. The Cougars also go into Monday’s game having won 34 of their last 35 games at home.
What Kelvin Sampson said about Colorado team still seeking first Big 12 win
Baylor (15-8, 7-5) is currently tied for fifth place in the league with Kansas. The Bears also played on Saturday, getting a 91-76 home win against UCF.
Fifth-year forward Norchad Omier had a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds. He leads Baylor in both scoring (15.5 points per game) and rebounding (10.5 per game).
Baylor also has one of the conference’s top freshmen in guard VJ Edgecombe, who is averaging 15 points. He had 17 in Saturday’s win.
Kelvin Sampson has hilarious response to Florida winning at No. 1 Auburn
The Cougars are expected to move up in the national rankings on Monday afternoon, after having been No. 5 in both the Associated Press and USA Today coaches’ polls. Both the top two teams, No. 1 Auburn and No. 2 Duke, each lost on Saturday, so Houston should advance closer to the top.
Regardless of where the Cougars are slotted come Monday, it will be the 100th consecutive week they have been nationally ranked, continuing the longest active streak in the nation.
Houston has four players averaging double figures, led by 14.3 points from guard LJ Cryer. Emanuel Sharp is second at 12.9 points a game, though he sat out last week due to a right ankle injury. He is expected to be back in action Monday night.
Forward J’Wan Roberts, who had 20 points in Saturday’s win, is now averaging 11.4 points while point guard Milos Uzan is averaging 10 a game.
Houston forward J'Wan Roberts has another big game, keeps adding to his career totals
Following Monday’s game, the Cougars will travel to the state of Arizona for the next two games. They have a huge showdown at Arizona on Saturday and then go to Arizona State the following Tuesday.
Baylor at Houston TV Channel, Live Stream, Predictions
Who: Baylor (15-8, 7-5) at Houston (19-4, 11-1) in a Big 12 Conference men’s college basketball game
When: 8 p.m. CST | Monday, Feb. 10
Where: Fertitta Center | Houston, Texas
ESPN FPI Prediction: Houston has a 85.1% chance to win
Our Prediction: Houston 82, Baylor 62
TV Channel/Live Stream: ESPN
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 84 (Houston broadcast)
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on The Varsity Network App