Kelvin Sampson to hold out Houston guard Emanuel Sharp this week due to injury
Houston basketball coach Kelvin Sampson confirmed in his Monday press conference that junior guard Emanuel Sharp will sit out this week’s games due to injury.
Sharp - who is the team’s second-leading scorer averaging 12.5 points a game - has been battling issues recently with his right ankle, which has hampered his on-court minutes and production.
He sat out Houston’s home win against Utah on Jan. 21. On Jan. 25, he played more than 25 minutes and had eight points in Houston’s double-overtime win at Kansas.
But last week, he played more than 18 minutes in the Cougars’ win at West Virginia and played just less than 18 minutes Saturday in Houston’s overtime loss to Texas Tech. Sharp was held to seven combined points in those two games.
During Monday’s press conference, Sampson addressed Sharp’s situation, and remarked that it will be for the best that the guard not play this week. Houston (17-4, 9-1 Big 12 Conference) plays at home Tuesday night against Oklahoma State before traveling to Colorado for a Saturday afternoon contest.
“We’re probably going to hold Emanuel out this week, just shut him down,” Sampson said. “He was fine to play the game, but when the doctors and the trainers and the kid give you a thumbs up (you likely just let him play).
“But I didn’t ask him this time; I said, ‘Look, we’re going back and forth.’ He’s too valuable to us.”
The Cougars had been relatively injury-free all season with their core starting five of Sharp, fellow guards Milos Uzan and LJ Cryer and forwards J’Wan Roberts and Joseph Tugler. But now that changes with Sharp sitting things out this week.
“The reason why we’ve been a really, really good team is we’ve had access to Milos, Emanuel, LJ, J’Wan and JoJo,” Sampson said. “That’s our starting five and I can play them how I wish to.
“Now, I don’t have Emanuel. So obviously, you’re not going to be as good. So, sitting Emanuel down for a week, let’s see how it is. Hopefully, this will get him on the other side of the recovery, and then we’ll go from there.”
Sampson added that sophomore guard Terrance Arceneaux will likely start in Sharp’s place. Arceneaux is averaging 8.2 points a game. He had 8 points in last week’s win against West Virginia and 9 points in the overtime loss to Texas Tech.
In addition, Sampson commented on the health of senior center Ja’Vier Francis, who left the Texas Tech game in the second half after receiving a blow to his head after colliding with a Red Raiders’ player.
Sampson planned to evaluate Francis following Monday’s practice and see if he will be good to go come Tuesday.
“There wasn’t a direct blow but there was a glancing blow with his head,” Sampson said. “And we’ll be cautious with him; we’ll see how he is at practice (later on Monday).”