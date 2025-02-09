Kelvin Sampson has hilarious response to Florida winning at No. 1 Auburn
During Houston coach Kelvin Sampson’s postgame press conference following the Cougars’ win at Colorado, he talked about the importance of earning wins on the road.
Sampson was emphasizing how hard it is to win a road game in the Big 12. For his Cougars, so far so good, as Saturday’s 69-59 win against the Buffaloes improved Houston to 6-0 in road games this season.
While talking about playing on the road, though, Sampson was focused on just the Big 12, and was wondering if any conference teams other than Houston won on the road Saturday.
But a reporter thought that Sampson was talking about any conference, and mentioned that Florida went into Auburn on Saturday and pulled off the win against the nation’s No. 1 ranked team in the Tigers. When the reporter mentioned that upset, Sampson gave a quick response.
“I’m not in the SEC, my brother,” he said. “I’m talking about the Big 12.
“If you’re a coach or player in this league, you understand how hard it is to win on the road. You do. If you’re in the arena, you understand. It’s not easy to win on the road in any of these leagues. I’m not even sure who was playing (Saturday); I know Baylor (Houston’s next opponent on Monday night) played at home, but I wonder if there was any road wins (Saturday).”
Turns out that Houston (19-4, 11-1) was the only road team to win in Big 12 play pending the outcome of Texas Tech’s game at Arizona later on Saturday night. Iowa State won at home against TCU, Kansas State won at home against Kansas, Baylor won at home against UCF, West Virginia won at home against Utah and Cincinnati won at home against BYU.
Sampson added that he was proud of his team’s latest road win, fending off the challenge from a Colorado squad that had yet to win a conference game. The Buffaloes got to within two points, 54-52, with more than five minutes left before Houston went on a 13-4 run, capped by a dunk from Mylik Wilson off a lob pass from teammate Milos Uzan, to go up 67-56 with 1:12 remaining.
“I’m proud of our kids, on a day when things really don’t go your way, and they’re throwing in some tough shots to end some shot clocks,” Sampson said. “Down the stretch, we kind of knew how we wanted to finish the game; very similar to how we finished at Kansas and won at West Virginia.
“It was a great win for us, a great win, puts us at 11-1 in the league and we’ve got a big game on Monday and we’ve already moved on to that one.”