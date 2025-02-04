How to watch Oklahoma State-Houston basketball: TV channel, live stream, predictions
Houston will have to start a new winning streak after several streaks came to an end last Saturday.
The Cougars attempt to get back on track Tuesday night as they are at the Fertitta Center again, this time taking on Oklahoma State for the second time this season in Big 12 Conference play.
On Saturday, Houston’s 13-game win streak was snapped after an 82-81 overtime loss at home to Texas Tech. The loss also broke the Cougars’ 33-game home court winning streak - which had been the longest active streak in the nation - as well as their 18-game win streak in Big 12 play, the second-longest streak in the history of the conference.
What Kelvin Sampson said after Houston had its 13-game winning streak snapped
Despite the loss, Houston (17-4, 9-1) moved up to No. 5 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings, and the Cougars remain No. 5 in the USA Today coaches’ poll. It is the 99th consecutive week that the Cougars have been nationally ranked.
Houston drops to No. 3 in latest NCAA NET college basketball rankings
On Dec. 30, Houston opened Big 12 play with a 60-47 win at Oklahoma State. The Cowboys still lead the all-time series 13-11, though the Cougars have won the last three matchups and are also 7-4 at home all-time against OSU.
The Cowboys (11-10, 3-7), meanwhile, broke a three-game losing streak on Saturday with an 81-72 win at home against Utah. Graduate guard Bryce Thompson led the way with 20 points and was a perfect 4-for-4 from 3-point range, while forward Marchelus Avery added 17.
Avery currently leads the Cowboys in scoring with 12.7 points per game, followed by Thompson with 11.8.
LJ Cryer, a graduate guard, remains the Cougars’ top scorer this season, averaging 13.7 points. He led the team in scoring with 22 points in Saturday’s loss.
Junior guard Emanuel Sharp is second in scoring at 12.9 points, but he is expected to sit out this week’s games in order to heal up from a recurring ankle injury.
Following Tuesday’s game, the Cougars hit the road once again on Saturday, taking on Colorado.
Houston vs. Oklahoma State TV Channel, Live Stream, Predictions
Who: Oklahoma State (11-10, 3-7) at Houston (17-4, 9-1) in a Big 12 Conference men’s college basketball game
When: 7 p.m. CST | Tuesday, Feb. 4
Where: Fertitta Center | Houston, Texas
ESPN FPI Prediction: Houston has a 98.2% chance to win
Our Prediction: Houston 82, Oklahoma State 55
TV Channel/Live Stream: ESPN+
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 83 (Houston broadcast)
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on The Varsity Network App