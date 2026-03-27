No. 2 Houston Cougars vs No. 3 Illinois Sweet 16 Live Updates, Box Score

This game is considered by many to be the most even matchup in the Sweet 16. It will be a must-see TV in the nightcap of the South Regional as the No. 2 seed Houston Cougars face the No. 3 seed Illinois Fighting Illini with a chance to head to the Elite Eight.

The South Regional is in the Toyota Center in downtown Houston, and that makes it somewhat of an unofficial home game for Houston, but the Illinois orange will still likely show up in big numbers. The main matchup is the mighty Illinois offense, ranked second in the country according to Kenpom against what is considered to be the best scoring defense in the country in Houston.

This is a late tip-off at approximately 9:05 p.m. central and is bound to be a tight one. Houston enters as 2.5 point favorites and are 30-6 on the season overall. The Cougars are coming off back-to-back 31-point wins in the first and second round against No. 15 seed Idaho and No. 10 seed Texas A&M.

Houston limited both those opponents to 47 points total, but will have its work cut out against the multitude of shot-makers for the Illini. Freshman All-American point guard Kingston Flemings will be a huge factor in this game and will need to be at his best like he has done for most of the season.

Flemings is the leading scorer on the team with 16.2 points, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game. The San Antonio native has led the team lead in scoring in 21 games and has already set the Houston freshman scoring and assists single-season records. Senior guard Emanuel Sharp is second with 15.4 PPG and is the all-time leading 3-point shooter in Houston basketball history.

Houston has played in Toyota Center four previous times and have a 3-1 record. The Cougars beat Florida State 82-67 in December. This will be the fourth time UH has played a NCAA Tournament game in Houston and the Cougars are 3-0. The last time was 1983 where No. 1 Houston beat Maryland in The Summit.

Coogs vs Fighting Illini

Mar 25, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Milos Uzan (7) during a practice session ahead of the south regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Illinois is 28-6 entering this game and were ranked No. 13 in the AP Poll compared to Houston at No. 5. The Illini have won four out of their last five games and beat No. 11 seed VCU 76-55 on Saturday in the second round. Junior guard Andrej Stojakovic came off the bench to lead Illinois with 21 points.

Consensus freshman All-American point guard Keaton Wagler has been the leading scorer for Illinois with 17.8 points and 4.4 assists per game. Freshman forward David Mirkovic is second with 13.6 PPG and leads Illinois with 7.9 rebounds per game. Stojakovic is third on the team with 13.5 PPG. Junior center Tomislav Ivisic is the fifth Fighting Illini with double-digit points.

Head Coach Brad Underwood is in his ninth season at Illinois and his 13th year as a collegiate head coach. He is 0-1 against Houston and Kelvin Sampson. Illinois is 4-3 in neutral-site games and 12-5 in non-home games.

The all-time series against Illinois is tied at 3-3. This is the first matchup against Illinois since the 2021-22 season where the Cougars beat the Illini in the second round of March Madness 68-53. That was the first NCAA Tournament game between the two. The series began in 1967-68 where No. 2 Houston won 54-46 in Champaign, Ill.

Houston faces off against Illinois in Toyota Center in Houston. Be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

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Starting Lineup: G Kingston Flemings, G Milos Uzan, G Emanuel Sharp, F Joseph Tugler, F Chris Cenac Jr.