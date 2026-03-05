No. 7 Houston Cougars vs Baylor Bears Live Updates, Box Score

No. 7 Houston Cougars basketball is in action for the last time at the Fertitta Center this season as they take on the Baylor Bears. This is senior night for the Cougars program, and they will honor Emanuel Sharp, Milos Uzan, Ramon Walker Jr. and Kalifa Sakho in a pregame ceremony.

Houston is playing its last official home game of the year and will look to send the Cougar faithful back home happy one more time. The Cougars are 14-1 at home this season with the only loss being to No. 2 Arizona.

Houston is 24-5 and 12-4 in the Big 12, good for second in the conference. While the Cougars were not able to three-peat as Big 12 regular season champions, they have locked the two seed in the Big 12 tournament and will look to defend their title there.

The Cougars are coming off a massive bounce-back win at home against Colorado 102-62 on Saturday after a three-game losing streak against the top of the conference. Houston had seven players in double digits for the first time since 2005.

Coogs vs Bears

Jan 10, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) scores a basket against the Baylor Bears during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Houston is facing Baylor for the second time this season and won the first matchup in January on the road in Waco in dominant fashion 77-55. The Cougars have won four in a row against the Bears, and the last loss came back in the 2021 Final Four.

Houston has dominated the all-time series 42-16, which began in 1952. The Cougars have won nine in a row against Baylor at home and are 24-4 in their history of playing the Bears in Houston. Baylor played at the Fertitta Center for the first time last season and lost 76-65.

Baylor enters the game with a 15-14 overall record and are 5-11 in conference play, tied for 13th in the Big 12. The Bears are 3-6 in road games this season. Baylor won its last game 87-86 against UCF on the road on Saturday.

Sophomore guard Cameron Carr leads Baylor with 19.2 points and just over one block per game. Freshman guard Tounde Yessoufou is second on the team with 17.6 PPG while fifth-year guard Obi Agbim stands third with 11.1 points per contest. Head Coach Scott Drew is in his 23rd season leading Baylor and is 1-3 against Houston and coach Kelvin Sampson.

Houston faces off against Baylor at Fertitta Center. Be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

Live Updates

1st Half 2nd Half Final Houston Baylor

Starting Lineup: G Kingston Flemings, G Milos Uzan, G Emanuel Sharp, G Ramon Walker Jr., C Kalifa Sakho

Under 16 Timeout: Houston 5, Baylor 12

Cameron Carr of Baylor knocks down a tough 3-pointer to start the scoring. Flemings answers with a layup but misses the and-one. Houston's defense struggled early and Baylor jumped out to the early advantage with shots in the paint. Sharp hits a 3-pointer, but Baylor answered.

Under 12 Timeout: Houston 11, Baylor 19

Cenac Jr. got an impressive post bucket. Uzan got a high floater, but Baylor kept knocking down shots and dominating the boards.

Under 8 Timeout: Houston 17, Baylor 25

Sharp knocked down a much needed 3-pointer for Houston as the defense picked up, but Baylor once again answered from downtown. McCarty got a wide open 3-pointer off the fast break.