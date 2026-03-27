What Went Wrong For Houston Basketball vs Illinois

Houston clashed with Illinois in the Sweet Sixteen for a ticket to go to the Elite Eight on Saturday.

Toyota Center was rocking with tons of Cougars fans making the short trip down the road, and the stands were red, with only a few sections scattered with Orange. It was a cinema, just not a fairy tale story for one school.

Despite a low-scoring first half, the second half delivered for those who love watching shooters cash in. Despite the slow start for both head coach Kelvin Sampson and Brad Underwood’s squads, the Illini were able to jump out to a 17-0 run to take the biggest lead it had all evening, which limited the Cougars from clawing back.

Poor First Half

Shot selection wasn’t the best in the first half for the Cougars, but there was a fair share of open looks that were hardly cashed in, which put the pressure on the defense. What was most interesting about opening the tipoff was that no Cougars player was able to buy a basket until the 15:12 mark. Fortunately, the shooting slump was contagious, as the Illini were not very productive from the field or from three-point range.

Going to the locker room, Houston was only down two points, but there were a few areas that could've been executed better, like drawing a foul to get to the charity stripe or recording a few points from the bench, but that category also had a goose egg.

To add to the sloppy play, there were no fastbreak points and zero dunks. Not an ideal style of basketball that the fanbase wanted to see. Luckily, it was probably exactly where Sampson wanted Illinois with 20 minutes of basketball left.

At halftime, the Cougars shot only 27 percent from the field and 24 percent from three, so there were a lot of areas to discuss and improve before trotting through the tunnel and taking the court for the second half. In the rebound battle, the Cougars also got outmuscled 24-20 with more boards hauled in on the defensive side for the Ilinni, so attacking the glass was vital.

Houston’s center Chris Cenac Jr. and forward Joseph Tugler combined for only six points with 11 rebounds, and the veteran guards Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan were quiet with nine points, while Flemings was 3 of 7 from the field with seven. Not particularly the way a championship-caliber program wanted to start out, but the defense stood its ground against one of the best offenses in collegiate basketball for a while.

Second Half Similarities

At intermission, a stat was announced: Illinois was 0-5 in games decided by three or fewer points, and Houston was 24-0 when the opponent scored fewer than 67 points. One was likely going to give after a 24-22 affair, and one did.

The Cougars allowed the Illini to work inside and drive to the basket, which killed the defense because it was continually targeted in the paint. In the window of the first two minutes, it was a manageable game before that run for the Illini had them ahead in a sprint to the finish line, where that 17-0 run resulted in four layups muscled in to go along with three 3-pointers that surpassed the amount it had in all of the first half.

Houston had recorded only four points from the 19:31 mark to the 11:20 timestamp, during which only two buckets were registered. Does that sound familiar to what happened in the first half, when Houston had recorded only three made shots nearly ten minutes into the contest?

There was a push to get closer, just like there was earlier on, where Houston got to within seven points with under two minutes left on the clock, but the clock expired before a miraculous comeback could be written.

Sampson’s unit wrapped the game up by tallying no fastbreak points, two free throws, nine bench points, and 34 rebounds. Their field goal percentage fell at 34 percent, and from beyond the arc, it was 28 percent, which won’t always cut it on the big stage, but what a season it was for Sampson and Co. to make it back to the NCAA Tournament.