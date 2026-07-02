12 Houston Cougars Selected in Latest Preseason Honors

Houston Cougars football is full of talent for the upcoming 2026 season. Now in the third year under coach Willie Fritz, Houston is set to be a contender for the Big 12 title game. That makes sense given the level of talent on the Cougars' roster.

Houston has greatly increased their recruiting efforts, and it has paid dividends at the high school level and in the transfer portal. The Cougars already won 10 games last season, including a bowl game, and are ready for the next step. Houston had a successful transfer portal while also retaining key members from last year.

With the season approaching, the preseason honors lists have started to come out. The Cougars have been a key part of the All-Big 12 teams and have a couple of expected All-Americans. 12 Houston players made the Athlon Sports Preseason Awards lists.

Houston with Plenty of Preseason Recognition

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Will James (15) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Senior wide receiver Amare Thomas and senior offensive lineman Shadre Hurst were both named to the Preseason All-America Third Team, the only two Houston players to make it. Both Thomas and Hurst were joined by junior defensive back Will James for Preseason All-Big 12 first-team honors.

These three players will be major contributors to Houston's success. Hurst, the transfer from Tulane, is one of the best in the country at his position and was named a Preseason All-American for the second time. Thomas is the No. 1 wide receiver on this team, while James is also the top corner.

Houston has a trio of players on each of the All-Big 12 second, third, and fourth teams as well. Senior running back Makhi Hughes highlights the second team as a transfer from Oregon, where he will lead the running back room. He was an All-Conference player at Tulane with Fritz.

Key JACK Brandon Mack was also named to the second team as a crucial defensive player, while transfer defensive back from Tulane Javion White also made it. Starting tight end Patrick Overmyer made the All-Big 12 third team and was joined by two returning Houston defensive players in defensive lineman Khalil Laufau and defensive back Jordan Allen.

Two transfer offensive linemen made it to the All-Big 12 fourth team in center Anthony Boswell and offensive tackle Drew Terrill. Linebacker Sione Fotu also made it to the fourth team as a standout player from last season. The recognition was all over the field for Houston.